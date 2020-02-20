At least 5 people in China have disappeared, gotten arrested, or been silenced after speaking out about the coronavirus — here's what we know about them

Kin Cheung/AP

Chinese law professor Xu Zhangrun recently posted a scathing review of the way president Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party have handled the coronavirus outbreak.

"They all blithely stood by as the crucial window of opportunity to deal with the outbreak of the infection snapped shut in their faces," he wrote, suggesting that government censorship of information about the coronavirus hampered China's ability to control its spread.

Xu, who teaches at Beijing's Tsinghua University, added: "The cause of all of this lies with The Axlerod [that is, Xi Jinping] and the cabal that surrounds him."

The essay, published online February 10, was immediately taken down. Xu was placed under house arrest, cut off from the internet, and scrubbed from all social media sites, The Guardian reported.

His critique came three days after Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang died of the coronavirus. Li had sent a message to a group of medical school alumni, warning them about a mysterious new illness. But local police reprimanded and silenced him.

In addition to Li and Xu, at least three citizen journalists have disappeared or were arrested after sharing information about the outbreak on social media.

Here's what we know about all five of them.

A friend of Xu told The Guardian that the professor was placed under house arrest after he returned to Beijing following the Lunar New Year celebration.

"They confined him at home under the pretext that he had to be quarantined after the trip," the friend said. "He was in fact under de facto house arrest and his movements were restricted."

The Guardian reported that guards were patrolling outside Xu's home last week, though they have since left. Xu remains incommunicado.

The law professor's name is notably absent from China's Weibo social network.

Xu's access to the internet has been cut off, and his social media account on China's WeChat messaging platform was shut down.

According to The Guardian, many of Xu's friends have been unable to get in touch with him for days. One of the professor's friends anonymously reported that they had managed to text him but feared Xu was under surveillance.

"He has not directly responded (to my queries) but just told me not to worry," the friend told The Guardian.

Xu's essay ended with an ominous acknowledgement: "I can now all too easily predict that I will be subjected to new punishments; indeed, this may well even be the last piece I write."

This isn't the first time Xu has been punished for "speech crimes," according to his essay.

In 2018, he was placed under investigation by Tsinghua University after publishing another essay criticizing Xi Jinping.

"I was suspended from my job as a university lecturer and cashiered as a professor, reduced to a minor academic rank," he wrote, adding, "my freedoms have been curtailed ever since."

Another activist, Xu Zhiyong, published an article on social media this month urging Xi Jinping to step down.