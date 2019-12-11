At least 8 people are dead after a New Zealand volcano erupted. Experts say the disaster was not predictable, despite warning signs.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty

At least eight people are dead, nine are missing, and more than 30 are injured after one of New Zealand's most active volcanoes erupted on Monday.

Over the last month, New Zealand's geological monitoring agency had raised the volcanic-alert level on White Island, where the eruption occurred.

But according to experts, a blast like this one can't be easily predicted, since it was driven by steam, not magma.

New Zealand's most active volcano erupted on Monday, sending plumes of ash, volcanic rock, and scalding steam more than 12,000 feet into the air over White Island.

That debris then rained down onto unsuspecting tourists on the island, also called Whakaari, with fatal consequences. Eight people were killed, nine are missing, and more than 30 have been hospitalized with burns and injuries. The victims include New Zealanders and tourists from the US, China, Australia, Britain ,and Malaysia, who were visiting the island from a cruise ship, the Associated Press reported.

Reconnaissance rescue flights over the island found "no signs of life at any point," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, according to the AP.

Barbara Barham, mother and mother-in-law of two of the blast victims, told the Washington Post that she was livid.

"There's been warnings about it … My son-in-law never would have booked the excursion if he knew there was any chance of them being injured," Barham said.

She's not the only person wondering why tourists were allowed anywhere near the island if such an eruption was a possibility.

But according to Shane Cronin, an Earth scientist at the University of Auckland, White Island is one of several volcanoes in New Zealand with a known potential to produce sudden explosive eruptions at any time. And unfortunately, they're very hard to predict.

"We don't normally see these eruptions coming, no matter how much we would like to," he wrote in The Conversation.

There were some warning signs

According to New Zealand's geological monitoring agency, GeoNet, the eruption was "an impulsive, short-lived event."

Ken Gledhill, a technical advisor at GeoNet, told the AP that "in the scheme of things, for volcanic eruptions, it is not large. But if you were close to that, it is not good."

According GeoNet, the volcanic-activity level on the island had been steadily increasing since October. Three weeks ago, scientists raised the island's "Volcanic-Alert Level" from 1 to 2, citing continuous volcanic unrest and increases in activity in the crater.

"Hazards on the island are now greater than during the past few weeks," the report said.

Less than a week before the eruption, GeoNet reported that "substantial gas, steam, and mud bursts" were observed at one of the volcanic vents in the crater. But even then, the alert level remained at level 2 (out of a possible 5), only indicating "moderate to heightened volcanic unrest."

Tours at the private island reserve continued as usual. On the day of the eruption, 47 people were on White Island, authorities reported.

But it isn't possible to predict an eruption like this

The reason the White Island volcano is unpredictable is that the magma under this volcanic crater — which is in part filled by a lake — is very close to the surface.

So heat and gas from that magma can "suddenly and with little to no warning" release the super-hot water trapped in the pores of the rocks on the crater floor, Cronin said.

