At least 5 people shot in Dorchester, multiple have life-threatening injuries, police say

Boston police investigating a shooting that left at least five people injured in Franklin Field housing community in Dorchester Sunday night.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation at the intersection of Ames and Stratton streets around 8:30 p.m. found several people shot.

Boston police confirm all five people were transported to local hospital and multiple victims have life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors tell Boston 25 News that kids were playing in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police have not confirmed the victim’s ages.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden responding to the scene late Sunday night.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

