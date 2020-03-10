At least 5 US health workers have gotten the coronavirus, and hundreds more are in quarantine. Hospitals may face staffing shortages as cases surge.

Kaylen Smith demonstrates how to don the protective gear that must be worn when dealing with patients with an infectious disease as Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston prepares for a possible surge in coronavirus patients on February 27, 2020.

Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

At least five US health workers have tested positive for the coronavirus, hundreds are in quarantine after exposure, and dozens are waiting on test results.

Healthcare workers are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus because they're exposed to more viral particles.

Healthcare leaders say the US healthcare system is not ready for a widespread coronavirus outbreak.

Delays in testing, mask shortages, and staffing issues could all hinder the country's response.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

As the coronavirus spreads in the US, healthcare workers are on the front lines.

At least five have contracted the virus, and hundreds of others have been exposed and sent home to self-quarantine over the last month.

"It's high anxiety," Sal Rosselli, president of the National Union of Healthcare Workers, told Business Insider. "There's a lack of confidence that the industry is prepared to adequately provide a safe environment for patients that have the virus and for patients that don't have the virus, and provide safe working conditions for the people caring for them."

As coronavirus case numbers swell, asking health workers to stay home for two weeks after they're exposed could leave hospitals short-staffed.

"Already, hospitals and nursing homes are often not staffed appropriately," Rosselli said. "If a lot of health care workers contract the virus and have to stay home, obviously at the same time, more patients are being admitted to hospitals. It's potentially a huge critical situation."

On Saturday, the CDC updated its recommendations to encourage healthcare providers who have been exposed to the coronavirus but aren't experiencing symptoms to continue coming in to work. They should check their temperature daily and wear face masks, the CDC said.

Healthcare workers have a high risk of getting coronavirus

The coronavirus has infected at least 111,000 people and killed 3,300. Nearly three-quarters of all cases have been in China. The US has over 600 cases; of these, 26 patients have died.

Healthcare workers are particularly vulnerable to infectious diseases like the coronavirus for a handful of reasons. First, medical staff members are exposed to more viral particles than the general public. Second, they face potential shortages of protective supplies and tests as the tide of patients rises. Third, a combination of stress and long hours could make their immune systems more vulnerable than normal.

In China, nearly 3,400 healthcare workers have contracted the virus. At least 13 have died.

A passenger receives a temperature check before boarding a flight in Tokyo, Japan, on January 21, 2020. More

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

The US could see 4.8 million coronavirus hospitalizations

Dr. James Lawler, a professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, offered estimates of how much the virus might spread in the US in a February webinar hosted by the American Hospital Association.

His projections suggest the US could see 96 million cases of coronavirus, 4.8 million hospitalizations, and 480,000 deaths. Hospitals should prepare for an impact on the system 10 times that of a severe flu season, the presentation said.

The CDC has lagged behind in testing and confirming suspected cases — as of Sunday, about 1,700 people had been tested. This also puts healthcare workers at risk of exposure, since limited testing raises the likelihood that patients go undiagnosed and spread the virus in medical settings. In Solano County, California, a patient with coronavirus went undiagnosed for four days each at two different hospitals last month because she didn't meet the CDC's coronavirus testing requirements.

Over 200 employees between the two hospitals were exposed and have had to self-quarantine for weeks. Three have tested positive for coronavirus.

A general view of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. More