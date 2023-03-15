At least 5 people robbed near 47th Street since 6 a.m., Chicago police say

At least five people were robbed since 6 a.m. Wednesday on the Southwest Side near 47th Street, Chicago police said.

The first robbery happened shortly after 6 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Albany Avenue. A 49-year-old man was inside a parked vehicle when a black four-door sedan pulled up and two males got out brandishing firearms and demanding his belongings.

The man gave over his items, and the robbers got back into the sedan and fled north.

About 6:03 a.m., a 37-year-old man was in the 2400 block of West 47th Street when he was approached by two males with handguns. The robbers struck the victim on the head with a gun before demanding his property. The victim complied, and the robbers fled in a waiting vehicle in an unknown direction.

The man refused medical treatment at the scene.

Around 6:07. a.m., a 51-year-old man was in the 1700 block of West 47th Street when he was approached by two males who displayed handguns and demanded his property. He complied and the robbers fled in a waiting vehicle in an unknown direction, police said.

Around 7:10 a.m., a 57-year-old man was in the 1700 block of West 47th Street when a white SUV approached and two males exited with guns demanding his cash and property. He did as they asked and they got back into the SUV and fled north.

The latest armed robbery near 47th Street happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Paulina Avenue. A 46-year-old woman was outside when a white SUV approached and two males exited, pulling out weapons and demanded money and her belongings. She handed them over and they got back into the SUV and fled west.

No one is in custody for any of the robberies and police are investigating.