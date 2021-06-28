At least 50 cows killed after trailer crashes on Fort Worth interstate: fire department

About 50 cows were killed when the trailer they were loaded inside crashed on the interstate in Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon.

The 18-wheeler, which had nearly 80 cows inside, went off the road on West Loop 820 near Team Ranch Road at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Fort Worth fire department. Fort Worth fire crews worked over the course of four to five hours to get into the trailer, wrangle the loose cows and save what animals they could, Mike Drivdahl with Fort Worth Fire said.

The trailer crashed in a precarious spot while driving northbound. Photos of the crash show the large metal trailer tipped onto its side in a ravine by the interstate. A heavy rescue team brought equipment to cut into the sides of the trailer to get to the cows, working alongside livestock teams and the crews with the Fort Worth Marshal’s Division.

The team also used lassos and ropes to herd the cows.

Twenty cows were saved from the crash, the Fort Worth fire department said. The driver had minor injuries from the crash.