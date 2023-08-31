At least 58 dead in fire at multi-storey building in Johannesburg

At least 58 people died in a massive fire in a building in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city.

Another 43 people were injured after a fire swept through a multi-storey building in the city’s central business district, the municipal government said.

The fire broke out in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, Emergency Management Services said.

Robert Mulaudzi, the spokesperson for the EMS, said the death toll is likely to increase as a search-and-recovery operation was underway.

At least one minor was among the dead, Mr Mulaudzi said.

“Over 20 years in the service, I’ve never come across something like this,” he said.

Hours after the blaze, authorities said the fire was largely extinguished but thick-black smoke continued to seep out of the windows of the building in the downtown area of the city.

Visuals showed huge orange flames engulfing the lower floors as residents and neighbours escaped.

Some pictures from the area showed relatives crying near the covered bodies, lined up near the blackened building.

Johannesburg authorities said it is yet unknown what sparked the massive fire.

The five-storey building was effectively an “informal settlement”, attracting homeless individuals who sought shelter without entering into any official lease arrangements, Mr Mulaudzi said.

He said this situation made it difficult for the rescue workers to conduct search and rescue operations.