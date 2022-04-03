At least 6 dead, 12 wounded in downtown Sacramento mass shooting

Reuters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -Sacramento police said on Sunday that multiple shooters were involved in early morning violence that left six people dead and another 12 with gunshot wounds, but that the suspects remain at large. Police Chief Kathy Lester provided no information about any suspects or the motivation for the shootings that took place a few blocks from the state capitol as bars began to close and revelers packed streets. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. PT (0900 GMT), Lester said, near the Golden 1 Center, an arena where the Sacramento Kings basketball team plays and concerts take place.