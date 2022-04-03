At least 6 dead, 12 wounded in downtown Sacramento mass shooting
Sacramento police investigate shooting that has left 6 dead and at least 12 wounded. CBS Sacramento's Steve Large reports.
Sacramento police investigate shooting that has left 6 dead and at least 12 wounded. CBS Sacramento's Steve Large reports.
A father of three was killed Sunday morning during a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento. Sergio Harris was one of six people killed, family confirmed with KCRA 3. Ten others were injured in the shooting that happened around 2 a.m. on K Street.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -Sacramento police said on Sunday that multiple shooters were involved in early morning violence that left six people dead and another 12 with gunshot wounds, but that the suspects remain at large. Police Chief Kathy Lester provided no information about any suspects or the motivation for the shootings that took place a few blocks from the state capitol as bars began to close and revelers packed streets. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. PT (0900 GMT), Lester said, near the Golden 1 Center, an arena where the Sacramento Kings basketball team plays and concerts take place.
Relatives gathered near a bar where the gunfire is believed to have erupted, hugging each other, looking for information and coming to terms with losses.
Sacramento's police chief said Sunday afternoon that police believe a deadly shooting was the result of a fight and they are searching for multiple suspects. At least six people were killed and 12 others wounded in the downtown shooting early Sunday as the area bars and nightclubs in California's capital city were closing. Watch the press conference on Sunday afternoon.
Sacramento police say the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in a busy entertainment district that was filled with people.
Police in Sacramento said there were multiple victims in a shooting in the downtown area in the early hours of April 3.This video shows the scene, near 10th Street and K. Video from that location circulating online showed a scuffle between a group of people and the sound of shots fired. It was not confirmed if that video was directly linked to the incident.Photos showed police cordoning off the area. Credit: @UkuleleJayBBQ via Storyful
Authorities searching for suspects in Sacramento shooting that left 6 dead
Police initially had reported "multiple victims" after the attack fueled chaos in an area of bars and restaurants near the State Capitol.
Reporters in Bucha share images of bodies sprawled across the town's streets. The mayor said at least 280 people have already been buried in mass graves.
She wore the monochromatic look on a night out with husband Dwyane Wade.
Six people are dead and at least 10 others injured after a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning.
San Francisco police are looking for a shooter who killed one man and wounded another Friday in the Hunters Point neighborhood.
One woman fell from a roof, someone else fell from a window and firefighters received multiple calls about possible overdoses of drugs or alcohol.
In a state marked by inequality and staggering housing prices, nearly 20% of community college students report experiencing homelessness Leeann, a nursing student at Long Beach City College, walks next to the supportive housing unit. Photograph: Pablo Unzueta/The Guardian At Long Beach City College, a nearly 100-year-old community college south of Los Angeles, at least eight students have been given permission to sleep in their cars in a campus parking facility, as part of an official campus pro
In a recent blog post, AARP researchers claim that the prices of 75 of the 100 brand name drugs that Medicare spends the most money on were raised in January. In what may come as unsurprising economic...
About a decade ago, George Haymaker III hit rock bottom, struggling with an addiction to pain medications and alcohol. His addiction saw him in and out of rehab several times before he started to regain a grip on his life, though he acknowledges that in that pursuit he turned to another vice.
As the nation enacts a new historic anti-lynching bill into law, experts say there needs to be increased attention on a dark and largely untold piece of Asian American history: lynchings that terrorized communities. The big picture: Under the new law, which comes after over 200 failed attempts to codify federal anti-lynching legislation, a crime could be prosecuted as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury. Some of the first anti-Asian crime
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CBS his country is being destroyed and eliminated as officials say there is evidence of war crimes.
Disney must "pay a price," Greene told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Greene herself has invested in Disney stock.
A Tennessee police officer who used his stun gun on a DoorDash driver wrote an arrest report saying the man had become argumentative while denying he was speeding, refused to hand over identifying information, demanded to see a supervisor and stayed in his car when ordered to get out. The driver — who faces charges of speeding, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct based on the officer's sworn affidavit — pressed record on his phone after he was pulled over. It shows Delane Gordon holding his driver's license as Collegedale Police Officer Evan Driskill stands with his taser in a firing position.