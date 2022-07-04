At Least 6 Dead, 24 Taken to Hospitals After Shooting at 4th of July Parade in Chicago Suburb

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Police launched a massive manhunt Monday for a rooftop shooter after at least six people were killed and 24 more were injured at a July Fourth parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, authorities said.

A high-powered rifle has been found, and police are searching for a gunman, described as a white man between the ages of 18 and 20 with long black hair, who opened fire at about 10:14 a.m. CDT, Highland Park police Commander Chris O’Neill told reporters.

Law enforcement search in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Nam Y. Huh / AP)

Police do not believe the shooter is holed up nearby and should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

The city of Highland Park confirmed that there’s “an active shooter incident” and urged all “individuals are advised to shelter in place.”

First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports indicate at least five people were killed and 19 injured in the mass shooting. (Jim Vondruska / Getty Images)

Police were spotted scouring rooftops around Central Avenue near Green Bay Road and Second Street in the aftermath of the gunfire.

“It does appear that he was shooting from a roof,” Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli told reporters. The shooter got to his elevated locale by scaling a ladder, attached to a building, Covelli added.

A police officer reacts as he walks in downtown Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago, Monday, July 4, 2022, where a mass shooting took place at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade. (Nam Y. Huh / AP)

The parade included scores of police and fire personnel. Shortly after gunfire erupted, officers moved toward the elevated sniper — causing him to stop and flee.

“He was discreet and very difficult to see,” Covelli said.

Five of those six killed were pronounced dead at the scene while the sixth victim died a hospital, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said.

Ten people were taken to Highland Park Hospital, six to Lake Forest Hospital and seven to Evanston Hospital, Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage said.

Paradegoers who might have lost contact with friends and family at the event were urged to go to the Highland Park Police Department to be reunited with them.

In the aftermath of Monday’s shooting, discarded camping chairs, American flags, plastic cups and other belongings littered the parade route, left behind by people who had come out to celebrate July Fourth before fleeing for their lives.

In the business district near the scene of the shooting, dozens of people were sheltering in place in businesses, awaiting SWAT teams who escorted them out to safety.

Helicopters circled overhead as the manhunt continued for the shooter who reigned terror on what was supposed to be a celebration of the nation’s freedom.

The street was dotted with military-styled trucks filled with fatigue-clad, armed personnel inside and black, windowless vehicles marked “police rescue vehicle.”

The gunfire, described by police as a “tragic, massive act of violence,” terrorized residents of the typically tranquil suburb more than 25 miles outside of Chicago. The median home in Highland Park is valued at $535,000 and more than 75% of people 25 and over have a college degree, according to U.S. Census data.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering thanked police officers for their fast response.

“Our community has been terrorized by an act of violence that’s shaken us to our core,” she said.

Illinois State Police also responded to the scene, “assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation,” according to a statement the agency tweeted.

The Chicago Police Department dispatched a helicopter and other officers in the manhunt, officials said.

Fourth of July events in other Chicago suburbs — Evanston, Deerfield and Skokie — were called off in the wake of the Highland Park shooting.

“There’s a lot of communities that are not looking forward to celebrating after something like this happens right in their backyard,” Covelli said.

My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park. State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 4, 2022

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was at that planned Evanston event when the Highland Park shooting unfolded.

“There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families and children celebrating a holiday with their community,” Pritzker said in a statement.

“I will stand firm with Illinoisans and Americans: we must — and we will — end this plague of gun violence.”

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider was at the Highland Park event when shots rang out.

“My campaign team and I were gathering at the start of the parade when shooting started,” the lawmaker said. “My team and I are safe and secure.”

Witness Larry Bloom said at first people thought the popping sound was part of the parade.

“You heard like a ‘pop, pop, pop,’ and I think everybody kinda thought maybe it was a display on one of the floats and then it just opened up,” he told NBC Chicago.

“I was screaming and people were screaming,” Bloom added. “They were panicking and and they were just scattering and I, you know, we didn’t know. You know, it was right on top of us.”

Monday’s gunfire marked the third major mass shooting in the U.S. since May.

Ten Black people were killed in Buffalo, New York, on May 14 when a white gunman, allegedly motivated by racial hate, opened fire at Tops Friendly Market.

Less than two weeks after the Buffalo massacre, 19 children and two teachers were gunned down at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Those shootings pushed Congress to pass legislation aimed at gun control and President Joe Biden signed that bill into law on June 25.

The bill, the most sweeping legislation aimed at preventing gun violence in 30 years, provides grants to states for “red flag” laws, enhances background checks to include juvenile records, and closes the “boyfriend loophole” by keeping guns away from unmarried dating partners convicted of abuse.

It will also require enhanced background checks for people ages 18 to 21 and funding for youth mental health services.

