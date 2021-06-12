At least 6 injured in cargo ship fire at Manila wharf

  • In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, members of the Philippine Coast Guard try to extinguish flames on a burning cargo ship docked in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, June 12, 2021. The fire and a powerful blast ripped through ship docked to refuel in the Philippine capital of Manila on Saturday, injuring at least six people and igniting a blaze in a nearby riverside slum that gutted dozens of shanties, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, members of the Philippine Coast Guard try to extinguish flames on a burning cargo ship docked in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, June 12, 2021. The fire and a powerful blast ripped through ship docked to refuel in the Philippine capital of Manila on Saturday, injuring at least six people and igniting a blaze in a nearby riverside slum that gutted dozens of shanties, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A fire and a powerful blast ripped through a small cargo ship docked to refuel in the Philippine capital of Manila on Saturday, injuring at least six people and igniting a blaze in a nearby riverside slum that gutted dozens of shanties, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the fire, which raged for about seven hours aboard the MV Titan 8 and forced its crew to jump in panic into the Pasig River. At least two crewmen who were on the vessel remained unaccounted for, officials said.

The vessel, which was carrying fuel drums, had docked at a wharf in Manila’s Tondo slum district to refuel prior to a domestic trip to the western Palawan province. Explosions rocked the vessel in the mid-morning followed by a fire, injuring crewmembers from the Titan and another vessel docked at the wharf, the coast guard said, citing witnesses.

Smoldering debris and fuel drums from the Titan floated in the river and sparked a fire in a nearby slum that affected about 40 structures, mostly shanties, the coast guard said. Coast guard personnel on boats with water cannons helped extinguish the blaze.

