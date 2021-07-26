At least 6 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

·1 min read

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least six people were killed Sunday afternoon in a 20-vehicle pileup crash during a sandstorm, Utah Highway Patrol said.

The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, the agency said in a news release. In addition to the six fatalities, several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

The pileup occurred during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm which reduced visibility, the highway patrol said.

I-15 remained partially shut down late Sunday. Traffic was redirected around the crash site.

Kanosh is located about 160 miles (258 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

