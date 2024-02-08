At least 6 people feared dead after Pennsylvania house fire and shooting

Between six and eight members of the same family are missing and feared dead after a house fire in Pennsylvania that broke out during a gunfight Wednesday in which two police officers were wounded, authorities said.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told a news conference Wednesday night: "I will say with a heavy heart that we are afraid there might be more than one person in that house. We know that victim's family had a lot of people living in that house, including children."

He continued: "We are aware that there are at least six to eight people who are unaccounted for from that family. It is our terrible fear that they may be inside that house when it was burned."

No deaths will be confirmed until investigators can gain access to the property, which was still smoldering overnight, he added.

Images from the scene show the almost total destruction of the house, with just its external walls remaining. It's unclear when the fire began, but officials said that firefighters were unable to stop the blaze because of the active shooter situation.

At least 6 people are missing, feared dead after Pennsylvania house fire and shooting (Matt Rourke / AP)

"Officers were taking gunfire," Stollsteimer said. "Police officers and the fire department who were out there, there was still shots coming out at the beginning of this fire scene."

Police first responded to a report that an 11-year-old girl had been shot in Lewis Avenue, a suburban street in East Lansdowne, west of Philadelphia, at 3:47 p.m. It is not known whether the girl or the gunman were inside the house at the time of the fire.

When the two officers — one from East Lansdown Police and one from Lansdown Police — arrived at the house, they were both shot once by someone inside and immediately returned fire, police said.

Both officers were dragged to safety by officers from Upper Darby Police Department, using ballistic shields as cover while gunfire continued, police said. The so-far unnamed male officers, one described as a 22-year veteran, were last night recovering in a local hospital from injuries that are not life-threatening.

"It was because of the Upper Darby Police Department who also responded to that call that these officers are alive today. They were dragged out of danger by Upper Darby police officers," Stollsteimer said.

Sharon Johnson, a crossing guard who saw the police response, described the scene to NBC Philadelphia.

"I was there, a cop came flying around the corner. He got out and then he's in front of the house talking to two people. And then all of a sudden I heard six or seven gunshots. Cops got down on the ground and I ran and took off," she said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com