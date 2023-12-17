At least 6 people hurt in Penn Hills crash

Several people were hurt in a head-on crash in Penn Hills Saturday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Sandy Creek Road and Allegheny River Boulevard around 11 p.m.

Allegheny County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that at least six people were taken to the hospital.

We’ve reached out to Penn Hills police to learn more about this crash but have not yet heard back.

