3 people, including a child, shot in Albany: police

Three people, including an 8-year-old child, were shot in Albany, N.Y. on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

“Officers are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the barber shop located [at] 221 Second Avenue,” an Albany Police spokesperson said in a statement shared on social media.

“It appears an unknown suspect, who was outside, fired rounds towards the building, striking three individuals who were inside,” Steven Smith, the force’s press information officer said, adding the investigation is “preliminary.”

A male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He is being treated for “serious injuries” at a local hospital, according to Smith. A second male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the foot. He’s being treated “for non-life threatening injuries.”

“A child, male, sustained a non-life threatening graze wound to his torso,” Smith added.

According to the local CBS affiliate, the young victim is an 8-year-old child.

