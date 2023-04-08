At least 6 people wounded in a shooting during 'senior skip day' on South Carolina beach
At least six people were wounded in a shooting on South Carolina beach. Most of the victims are teens that were participating in a "senior skip day."
At least six people were wounded in a shooting on South Carolina beach. Most of the victims are teens that were participating in a "senior skip day."
The Eagles' 'Hotel California 2023 Tour' came to the Prudential Center in Newark on Friday, April 7.
The 57-year-old man had been squatting in the apartment complex, police said.
Washington baseball fan Leticia Martinez-Cosman went missing after attending a Seattle Mariners game at T-Mobile Park Friday, according to city investigators.
A deputy was charged with possession of an illegal assault weapon and ammo. The prosecution comes three years after a search of his home uncovered the weapon.
Good Friday is recognized around the world by christians, commemorating the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.
Are Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady dating? The internet seemed to think so, but reps for both celebs decided to clear the air. Here's what we know.
Angel Pittman told Insider she felt targeted by a neighbor because of her race after she bought land for her business. She's fundraising to relocate.
A former Beavercreek police officer was sentenced to prison for federal child pornography crimes.
Video footage posted on social media shows a California teacher repeatedly saying the n-word in class as she tries to get a student to repeat the racial slur after her. The video was posted on Facebook and was filmed at Sequoia Middle School in Fontana.
What are authorities going to do?
It is no secret that daughter Puma Curry resembles her mother, singer Erykah Badu. The Internet was reminded of this after Badu posted new photos on Instagram sporting short haircuts and pouty red lips. Badu has two daughters, Puma Sabti Curry, who she shares with rapper The D.O.C. and Mars Merkaba Badu Electronica, with rapper… Continue reading Erykah Badu And Her Mini-Me Puma Curry Serving Looks In New Photos
A statement sleeve, to say the least.
Trump sued Woodward in January, claiming ownership over recordings of interviews he participated in.
King Charles' youngest son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's rep gave the BBC a rare update on whether they will attend his coronation next month.
Adding a third routine scan during the final trimester could be a “game-changer to pregnancy and birth care”, a new study suggests.
The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) denies that Metropolitan Onufrii and other churchmen have Russian citizenship. Source: statement of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) Quote: "His Beatitude Metropolitan Onufrii is a citizen of Ukraine by birth and does not possess passports of other countries.
Take these expert tips on board to prevent damaging your decking – whether it's timber or composite
Some stocks pay you handsomely every quarter just for owning them. Other stocks don't offer that perk but have tremendous upside potential. But there aren't many stocks that fit squarely into both groups.
AccuWeather meteorologists said a system brewing in the Gulf of Mexico could bring much-needed rain to some portions of Florida.
His heavily bandaged hand did not exactly look great.