At least 6 people wounded in a shooting during 'senior skip day' on South Carolina beach

Blavity

It is no secret that daughter Puma Curry resembles her mother, singer Erykah Badu. The Internet was reminded of this after Badu posted new photos on Instagram sporting short haircuts and pouty red lips. Badu has two daughters, Puma Sabti Curry, who she shares with rapper The D.O.C. and Mars Merkaba Badu Electronica, with rapper… Continue reading Erykah Badu And Her Mini-Me Puma Curry Serving Looks In New Photos