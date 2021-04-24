At least 6 police killings occurred in the 24 hours after a verdict was reached in Chauvin trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Axios
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

At least six police killings took place in the 24 hours after a verdict was reached in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, AP reports.

Why it matters: As many nationwide breathed a collective sigh of relief after a jury on Tuesday found Chauvin guilty in the murder of George Floyd, some of the six deaths prompted renewed calls for justice and an end to police violence.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: "The circumstances surrounding each death differ widely. Some happened while officers investigated serious crimes. Police say some of the people were armed with a gun, knife or a metal pole. One man claimed to have a bomb that he threatened to detonate," AP writes.

  • "In several cases, little is known about the lives of those killed and what happened in their final moments."

Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl, was killed by officer Nicholas Reardon in Columbus, Ohio, just before the verdict in the Chauvin trial was read.

  • Local police released bodycam footage of the incident. Authorities say Reardon fired his weapon to protect a girl that Bryant lunged at with a knife.

  • Bryant's death set off demonstrations in Columbus, with protesters questioning why an officer used lethal force against the young girl.

Protesters call for justice for Ma’Khia Bryant at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Two men were killed by police in San Antonio, Texas, in separate incidents on Tuesday.

  • The first man was killed by a VIA Transit Police officer during an altercation on a bus. According to police, the man had a gun. It's unclear whether the man, who authorities said was in his 20s, fired the weapon, per CBS local affiliate KENS 5.

  • The second man was killed when police responded to a call that a man had killed a person working in a shed outside his home. The suspect began shooting at the officers, who returned fire, police said, per AP.

  • The names of the two men have not been released.

Phet Gouvonvong, 31, had called 911 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Tuesday, saying he had a bomb and threatened to set it off, according to AP.

  • When police arrived, they found Gouvonvong dressed in body armor with a backpack and what appeared to be a rifle.

  • A SWAT team and negotiators attempted to defuse the situation, authorities said, but Gouvonvong was shot when he moved toward police, per AP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

  • “They had no right taking my son’s life,” Gouvonvong's mother, Marie Gonzalez, told the Telegram & Gazette. “They had no right.”

Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, was killed as sheriff's deputies tried to serve an arrest warrant in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

  • Few details of the shooting have been released, though a witness said the deputies shot Brown as he attempted to drive away, per CBS News. Seven deputies have been placed on leave.

  • Protesters and lawyers have demanded the bodycam footage from the incident be released.

  • "The verdict of Derek Chauvin was certainly a victory in the fight for equal justice, but the killing of Andrew Brown Jr., only a day later, indicates we have so much further to go," Ben Crump, a lawyer for Floyd's family, as well as Brown's family, said Saturday.

Protesters demand the release of body camera footage of the police killing of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina . Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

A white man in Escondido, California, was killed Wednesday when, according to police, he charged an officer with a metal pole.

  • Police were called to the area to respond to reports of a man hitting cars with a metal object. The man's name has not been released, but the San Diego Union-Tribune reported he was homeless and lived with mental illnesses.

  • Police said the man was known by law enforcement. They also indicated the department's Psychiatric Emergency Response Team had previously made several attempts to get the man help, per the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Go deeper: Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd is the rare officer conviction

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Wipe non-crime hate allegations, says Priti Patel

    People accused of hate incidents that are not crimes should have the allegation wiped from their record, Priti Patel will tell police chiefs as she launches a review into the policy. The Home Secretary has asked the College of Policing to carry out a review into "non-crime hate incidents" which can blight people's careers years after they occur, The Telegraph can disclose. Currently, if an individual is reported for committing a hate crime and an investigation by the police finds no crime has been committed, it will remain on their police record as a "hate incident". This can lead to individuals being disadvantaged in their daily life as the incident can show up on a vetting inquiry such as a DBS check, which discloses a person's criminal convictions when they are applying for a sensitive job. The policy – set out in College of Policing guidance late last year – reignited debate over the impact on freedom of speech and the use of police resources. A Home Office source said: "These so-called 'non-crime hate incidents' have a chilling effect on free speech and potentially stop people expressing views legally and legitimately. If people are found to have done nothing wrong, the police shouldn't punish them." Recording of hate remains mandatory, with no option for the police to dismiss a claim. The College of Policing guidance said social media hate crime must be treated as "priority" and handled by senior officers. Officers were told that even where a crime had not been committed, they should consider visiting the accused at work and it should be recorded as a "hate incident". The recording of a non-crime hate incident on a person’s enhanced DBS check is explicitly written into the guidance, a move that potentially affects over 120,000 people who were recorded as having perpetrated a hate incident according to campaigners Fair Cop. Last month a senior judge questioned the right of the police to record these "hate incidents" against academics who questioned whether trans women were women. Lady Justice Simler said there was "legitimate public debate" over the issues and warned that the actions of officers could have a "chilling effect". She asked whether it was "right" that a feminist academic should have a police report to her name for stating "trans women are not women in the context of that debate". Her comments emerged during the case of former police officer Harry Miller, who was challenging the guidance. Mr Miller, who had a hate incident placed on his record after posting allegedly transphobic tweets, argued that the guidance was unlawful and stifled freedom of expression.

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Falcon and Winter Soldier Finale Unveils New Costumes, Unmasks Power Broker, Teases 'Weird' Things in MCU Future

    The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s finale staged a final showdown with Karli and the Flag Smashers, before teasing “weird” things ahead in the MCU (as well as a new title for any possible Season 2). The episode “One World, One People” picked up right where last week left off, with the GRC’s meeting/vote on […]

  • Biden wants to hit wealthy Americans with new tax hikes to fund childcare and education. Here's what it could mean for you.

    The vast majority of Americans - between 98% and 99% - will likely see no tax increase under President Joe Biden's economic plans.

  • Oscars viewership could drop, while ad revenue may jump

    Viewership for Sunday's 93rd Academy Awards is expected to nosedive following a turbulent year for movie studios and theaters.The big picture: Viewership for live TV events, especially award shows, has dropped during COVID-19.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Yes, but: That doesn't mean ad revenues will plummet.Data: Nielsen, Kantar Group; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe Oscars are typically the most-watched entertainment event on live TV. Even a shrinking audience is better than most other marketing opportunities for brands, which gives ABC — the network it airs on —leverage to keep ad rates high. ABC is reportedly seeking around $2 million for a 30-second spot this year, per Variety. It sold out ad inventory.Zoom out: With limited theatrical releases and production on pause, movie studios cut back dramatically on marketing this year. That means viewers are less likely to be familiar with the films up for nominations. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • In historic move, Biden says 1915 massacres of Armenians constitute genocide

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, a historic declaration that infuriated Turkey and further strained frayed ties between the two NATO allies. The largely symbolic move, breaking away from decades of carefully calibrated language from the White House, was welcomed by the Armenian diaspora in the United States, but comes at a time when Ankara and Washington grapple with deep policy disagreements over a host of issues. Turkey's government and most of the opposition showed rare unity in their rejection of Biden's statement.

  • Gal Gadot Chopped Off A Fingertip And Her Husband Threw It Down The Garbage Disposal

    "It was a mess. We were a mess," the "Wonder Woman" star admitted to a stunned Jimmy Kimmel.

  • Sheriff to seek release of body cam video of fatal shooting

    A North Carolina sheriff whose deputies shot and killed a Black man while serving warrants said Saturday that he will ask a court to release body camera video as soon as he's confident it won't compromise an investigation into how the shooting happened. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said in a recorded video statement that he would ask a local judge as early as Monday to allow the release of deputy body camera footage of Wednesday's shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. Wooten said that he would first check with the State Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the shooting, to make sure that releasing the video would not hamper their efforts.

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • DMX’s casket carried through Brooklyn on a monster truck as bikers join memorial for rap icon

    Streets closed and lanes restricted to facilitate ceremonial journey across New York City

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in weekend flurry of press releases

    Ex-president attacks Arizona governor for lack of support for election audit

  • US has no immediate plans to share Covid vaccines with India amid record-breaking surge

    India is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, but has struggled to maintain enough supply for its population amid a massive Covid surge

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • Trump to ‘relocate to New Jersey golf club’ when Mar-A-Lago closes for hurricane season

    Former president Donald Trump will reportedly relocate to his New Jersey golf club in Bedminster when his Florida resort has its annual summer shut-down

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Under-fire South American leader continues to try to assert his dominance over country’s armed forces

  • Tucker Carlson under fire for yearbook entry seen as mocking gay politician Harvey Milk’s murder

    Mr Carlson’s 1991 university yearbook contains an apparent joke about the murder of gay politician Harvey Milk

  • Will North Carolina be left behind as college athletes elsewhere can cash in?

    Four states have name, image and likeness laws that go into effect July 1. South Carolina is rushing to catch up. North Carolina is not.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Socialite is called ‘courageous’ and ‘tough’ by lawyers as she pleads not guilty

    Follow the latest updates from the inside and out of the courtroom

  • Caitlyn Jenner: What are her politics and what has the reaction to her campaign for governor been?

    Reality TV star announced plans to take on Gavin Newsom in possible recall