At least 6 shot outside Pittsburgh church during funeral for man killed in shooting

At least six people were shot in Pittsburgh while attending a funeral for a 20-year-old man who had recently been shot and killed, Police Commander Richard Ford said Friday afternoon. One person is in critical condition, while the other five victims are in stable condition, police said.

Just after 12 p.m. Friday, police received a ShotSpotter tip that five shots were fired in the area of the Destiny of Faith Church, Ford said. Another alert came in shortly after about an additional 15 shots fired.

Police responded to the church, where a funeral was ongoing for John Hornezes, who was one of the three killed in a shooting in the city on Oct. 15, according to CBS Pittsburgh. The Friday shooting happened outside of the church, Ford said.

Four victims self-transported to the hospital, according to Ford. One person was transported from the scene in critical condition. A sixth victim had left the scene and was then transported to the hospital. One victim was taken to Pittsburgh's Children's Hospital while the others went to Allegheny General Hospital, Ford said. Their ages were not released.

Police do not yet have a motive for the shooting. Ford did not release any information about the suspects, but he said there may have been more than one gunman.

An investigation is ongoing.

