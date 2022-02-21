At least 6 stabbed in NYC subway system after mayor announces new safety plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chantal Da Silva
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Eric Adams
    American politician and retired police officer
  • Kathy Hochul
    Governor of New York

At least six people were stabbed in New York City’s subway system over the weekend, with the first attacks unfolding just hours after Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan to combat violence on public transit, authorities said.

Five people were stabbed in the subway system within just over 24 hours after Adams and Hochul revealed a 17-page plan “Subway Safety Plan,” which will see more police and mental health teams deployed across the subway system starting Monday.

A sixth person was stabbed on Sunday evening on the 6 line near Canal Street, the New York Police Department said.

In the first incident, which was reported on Friday evening, a male victim was alleged to have been slashed in the forearm at around 5 p.m., the NYPD told NBC New York. He was taken to hospital and was in stable condition, police said.

On Saturday, at least four incidents were reported, with one suspect accused of punching a 20-year-old woman in the back just before 3 p.m., according to police. A verbal dispute ensued and the man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman three times in the abdomen.

The woman was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Her condition as of early Monday morning was not immediately clear.

In another incident reported at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, a 24-year-old man was alleged to have been stabbed in the leg with a boxcutter after two teens approached him and attempted to rob him. The suspects fled the scene, police said.

A separate stabbing reported at around 9 p.m. was alleged to have unfolded after the suspect and another person began smoking an unknown substance. When the victim asked them to move, the suspect allegedly responded by displaying a knife before stabbing the victim in the arm. The victim was taken to a local hospital for a puncture wound, but was in stable condition, the NYPD said.

Image: New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference at Fulton St. subway station in New York (Brendan McDermid / Reuters)
Image: New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference at Fulton St. subway station in New York (Brendan McDermid / Reuters)

The weekend attacks came as New York City continues to contend with a rise in crime on public transit, with major crimes up by 65 percent this year, according to NBC New York.

The stabbings also came amid outcry over public transit safety following the death of Michelle Go, a 40-year-old woman died when she was shoved in front of a New York subway car last month.

Go, who was alleged to have been attacked by a homeless man, Simon Martial, had been waiting for a train at the Times Square station when she was pushed from behind.

On Friday, Adams and Hochul announced that the new Subway Safety Plan would address public safety concerns and support people experiencing homelessness and serious mental illness on New York City’s subways, while also cracking down on anyone sleeping across multiple seats, exhibiting aggressive behavior to passengers or creating an “unsanitary environment” in the subway system.

“It is cruel and inhumane to allow unhoused people to live on the subway, and unfair to paying passengers and transit workers who deserve a clean, orderly, and safe environment,” Adams said in a statement. “The days of turning a blind eye to this growing problem are over.”

“For too long our mental health care system suffered from disinvestment, and the pandemic has only made things harder for New Yorkers with serious mental illness who are experiencing homelessness,” Hochul added in a separate statement.

“We must work together to keep our subways — the lifeblood of New York City — safe for all riders, and to get help and services to those in need,” she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Advent in Advanced Talks to Buy Chinese Bakery Chain Wagas, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Advent International is in advanced talks to buy Chinese health-food and bakery chain Wagas, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineThe Boston-based

  • S.Africa changes COVID vaccination rules to try to boost uptake

    South Africa's health department said on Monday that it was changing COVID-19 vaccination rules to try to increase uptake, as inoculations have slowed and the country has ample vaccine stocks. The government is shortening the interval between the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 42 to 21 days and will allow people who have received two doses of Pfizer to get a booster dose three months after their second shot as opposed to six months previously. It will also offer the option of "mixing and matching" booster jabs, with adults who were given one dose of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) vaccine being offered either a J&J or Pfizer booster two months after their J&J shot.

  • Four-year-old punched in the head in New York’s Time Square

    He also drank an entire bottle of hand sanitiser when he was in custody at the Bellevue Hospital

  • Borrell: EU supports U.S.-Russia talks on Ukraine

    "Summit meetings, at the level of leaders, at the level of ministers, whatever format, whatever way of talking and sitting at the table and trying to avoid a war, is badly needed," Borrell told reporters in Brussels before a meeting of EU foreign ministers."We will support anything that can make diplomatic conversations the best way, the only way to look for a solution to the crisis," he said, after France announced U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine.News of Macron's proposal followed a rise in tension over the massing of Russian forces on Ukraine's borders. Western countries say the troop build-up a prelude to an invasion.The White House said in a statement that Biden had accepted the meeting "in principle" but only "if an invasion hasn't happened."

  • Kremlin pours cold water on Ukraine peace summit plan

    The eastern region of Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatists

  • NYPD: Woman punched, stabbed at East New York subway station

    After a verbal argument, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the abdomen three times, police said.

  • Mother viciously attacked at East Bay McDonald's drive-thru line

    Richmond police are looking to identify a suspect in an unprovoked attack of a mother in front of her children at a McDonald's drive-thru line.

  • Epstein’s Alleged Pimp Jean-Luc Brunel Found Hanged in Cell

    U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New YorkJean-Luc Brunel, the French modeling agent accused of procuring girls for Jeffrey Epstein, was found hanged in his Paris jail cell—in a shocking replay of how Epstein himself died.The 76-year-old was found during a night-time check by guards at La Santé early Saturday, officials told Le Monde.His attorneys told the paper that the apparent suicide “was not driven by guilt, but by a deep sense of injustice.”Epstein and Brunel accuser Virginia Robe

  • Friend gunned down defending woman from man she rejected outside Texas bar, cops say

    Upset after being turned down, the man grabbed a gun from his car and returned, police said.

  • Portland police: clash between armed homeowner and protesters sparked shooting

    The shooting took place as people gathered in northeast Portland on Saturday to protest the death of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old fatally shot earlier this month by law enforcement in Minneapolis during a no-knock apartment raid. The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement on Sunday that a preliminary investigation indicated the incident "started with a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters" but that detectives were still struggling to gather evidence. In an online briefing on Sunday afternoon, department spokesperson Nathan Sheppard said detectives believe numerous people either saw the shooting or recorded it on their phones but have not cooperated with police.

  • Mexican forces arrest reputed Sinaloa cartel leader Jose Bryan Salgueiro Zepeda at baptism

    In a movielike twist, Mexican agents pounced to arrest a reputed cartel leader from Chihuahua in the middle of a baptism at a church.

  • Police: 4-year-old child punched by stranger in Times Square

    A mother reported a stranger punched her child in the head near 46th Street and Seventh Avenue on Feb. 17.

  • Man shot, robbed in Brooklyn home invasion

    A man was shot and robbed in a terrifying Brooklyn home invasion by a ruthless trio of thieves, police said Sunday. A woman knocked on the 39-year-old victim’s door on Voorhies Ave. near Shore Parkway in Sheepshead Bay about 2 p.m. Saturday claiming he owed “monthly dues,” cops said. When the man opened the door, two men forced their way into the apartment, flashed guns and demanded the victim ...

  • Two people who helped con a 78-year-old man out of his retirement fund and over $500,000 in Apple products in romance scam sentenced to prison

    "I have to express my ugly truth. I was selfish, ambitious and greedy for success," Linda Mbimadong, one of the sentenced, wrote.

  • Skydivers crash to ground after parachutes fail in deadly tandem jump, Texas cops say

    The primary and secondary parachutes malfunctioned, witnesses told news outlets.

  • Bernie Madoff's sister and her husband dead in possible murder-suicide: report

    The sister of late disgraced financier Bernie Madoff has died, along with her husband, in what's being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, according to a report.

  • 911 call to Alexandra Daddario's L.A. home leads to an arrest and weapon charge

    The LAPD responds to a complaint at the home reportedly owned by 'The White Lotus' star Alexandra Daddario.

  • A Kendall doctor fined after the state said he didn’t tell a patient about a fatal issue

    A Kendall doctor has to pay a total of $11,426 as part of his professional discipline after, the state said, he failed to make sure a patient learned testing revealed high cholesterol and that the patient was prediabetic.

  • Nurses Are Sharing The Last Words People Have Said On Their Deathbed, And They Range From Witty To Tragic To Profound

    "I see Death. She was in the parking lot, I could see her from my window. Now, she's in the room."View Entire Post ›

  • After Prince Andrew settled, where does the Epstein case go next?

    The prince’s settlement with Virginia Giuffre leaves several loose ends, including whether more in the disgraced financier’s circle could be implicated Jeffrey Epstein moved in the company of the powerful, elite, famous and wealthy. The repercussions of his sex-trafficking ring could yet extend further. Photograph: Uma Sanghvi/AP After news of Prince Andrew’s settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre, the question of who or what the tentacles of the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sex-t