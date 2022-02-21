At least 6 stabbed in New York subway system this weekend





New York City's subway system was the scene of at least six stabbings this weekend, even after top officials in the city released a new plan to address safety in the subway.

A tally by NBC News found that five people were stabbed in the 24 hours after New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) introduced a plan on Friday to tackle rising crime in the transit system.

Another person was reportedly stabbed Sunday night on the 6 line close to Canal Street, NBC News reported, citing the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The NYPD told NBC New York that it received word of the first of the six incidents on Friday night. A male victim was allegedly slashed in the forearm at about 5 p.m., and sent to the hospital in stable condition.

At least four of the incidents were reported on Saturday, according to NBC News. One of the occurrences involved a 20-year-old woman being punched in the back right before 3 p.m. A man then allegedly stabbed the woman three times in the abdomen following a verbal argument.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, according to NBC News.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday a 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the leg with a boxcutter after two teenagers tried to rob him, according to NBC News. The suspects ran from the scene.

And at around 9 p.m. that same night an individual allegedly stabbed someone in the arm, according to NBC News. Before stabbing, the suspect and another individual were reportedly making an unknown substance. The victim had asked them to move, which prompted the violent altercation.

The victim, in stable condition, went to a hospital to be treated for a puncture wound, according to NBC News.

The spate of violent incidents came after Adams and Hochul on Friday released the Subway Safety Plan, which details how the administration will take aim at public safety concerns, and support people experiencing homelessness across the city. Additionally, the plan addresses mental illness on the city's subways.

Story continues

New York City has seen an increase in violence in recent weeks, prompting a visit to the Big Apple by President Biden last month focused on gun violence.

Violent crime in the city received increased attention last month after a woman pushed in front of an oncoming subway car died.

Two police officers were also fatally shot when responding to a 911 call in Harlem,