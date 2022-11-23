Warning from Auburn police: There’s been a rash of running vehicle thefts

Auburn is experiencing a rash of car thefts, after owners left their vehicles warming up outside.

On Monday alone, three vehicles were stolen in Auburn, all of them were running while the owners were inside their residences.

Auburn police say it has happened at least seven times this fall. And they think there may be even more victims.

KIRO 7 talked to a woman whose family vehicle was stolen. She says it has been a nightmare. In fact, she was at the repair shop until late trying to get a new set of keys for all of their vehicles and their house.

And theirs isn’t the only vehicle in this neighborhood that was stolen that day.

“My husband came out to start his car,” said Lindsay Jarrell. “It was frosted over, so we went to warm it up.”

Jarrell says it happened to her husband on a Monday morning eight days ago.

“And he went inside for about three to four minutes and he came back and the truck was gone,” Jarrell said.

They didn’t see it being driven away.

“No,” she said. “We have cameras, but not on that side of the driveway.”

She is not alone. The very next day, a running vehicle was stolen in the 900 block of Auburn Way South.

Auburn police say it has happened numerous times since the start of fall.

“Say, you came out to your car,” said Kolby Crossley, Auburn PD spokesman. “You started your car. You’re on your way to work. ‘Oh, no. I forgot my phone. So I’m just going to run in my house and grab it real quick.’ But in that split second, all it really takes is 30 seconds to a minute for someone to pull up, take that vehicle and drive off with it.”

It didn’t take long to find someone in this Lakeland Hills parking lot who has left their vehicle running, too.

“I can’t just get into this car, cold, and go,” said Julie Eaton.

And Eaton says she knows she is taking a chance. But she is rethinking it. Maybe.

“After hearing about three people ... just yesterday,” she exclaimed. “I mean creature of habit, right?”

“Yes, especially on icy days,” says Amanda Cuffe, who lived in Auburn before moving to Bonney Lake before her 9-year-old son, Phoenix, was born. “Yes, I do. I’ve done it with my old car. Yeah.”

Lindsay Jarrell says the people who stole their vehicle ditched it a couple of blocks away and stole another neighbor’s vehicle.

They got their vehicle back. But it is in the shop for another two weeks.

As far as they know, their neighbor has not gotten theirs back yet.

But there is one important thing to know. It is against state law to leave an unattended vehicle running. You could be fined. If the unattended vehicle accidentally hurts or kills someone, the owner could go to jail.

So, now you know.