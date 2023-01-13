Tornado hits Selma, Alabama; 7 deaths reported across South

KIM CHANDLER and JEFF MARTIN
·4 min read

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Crews worked through the night searching for people trapped after a deadly storm system spawned tornadoes across parts of the U.S. South, killing at least seven people and causing substantial damage in the historic city of Selma, Alabama.

Six died in Autauga County, Alabama, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Selma, where a tornado cut a 20-mile (32-kilometer) long path across two rural communities, wrecking dozens of homes, said Ernie Baggett, the county’s emergency management director.

At least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals by emergency responders, Baggett told The Associated Press. He said crews were cutting through downed trees Thursday night to look for more people needing help.

He said about 40 homes were destroyed or seriously damaged, including several mobile homes that were launched into the air. “They weren’t just blown over. They were blown a distance.”

A more comprehensive picture of the damage would emerge Friday as they search for more victims, authorities said. The National Weather Service said late Thursday that suspected tornado damage was reported in at least 14 Alabama counties and five Georgia counties. Early Friday, tens of thousands of customers remained without power across the two states.

In Selma, a city etched in the history of the civil rights movement, the city council met on a sidewalk using lights from cellphones to declare a state of emergency.

In Georgia, a passenger died when a tree fell on a vehicle in Jackson, Butts County Coroner Lacey Prue said. In the same county southeast of Atlanta, the storm appeared to have knocked a freight train off its tracks, officials said.

Officials in Griffin, south of Atlanta, told local news outlets that multiple people had been trapped inside an apartment complex after trees fell on it. A Hobby Lobby store lost part of its roof, and firefighters cut loose a man who had been pinned for hours under a tree that fell on his house. The city imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Nationwide, the weather service issued more than 40 separate tornado reports on Thursday, and Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina and North Carolina all had tornado warnings for a time. The tornado reports were not yet confirmed and some could be classified as wind damage once assessments are done.

The tornado that hit Selma cut a wide path through the downtown area, where brick buildings collapsed, oak trees were uprooted, cars were on their side and power lines were left dangling. Plumes of thick, black smoke from a fire rose over the city; whether the storm caused the blaze wasn't immediately known.

Selma Mayor James Perkins said no fatalities have been reported, but several people were seriously injured. Officials hoped to get an aerial view of the city Friday morning.

“We have a lot of downed power lines," he said. "There is a lot of danger on the streets.”

Mattie Moore was among Selma residents who picked up boxed meals offered by a charity downtown.

“Thank God that we’re here. It’s like something you see on TV,” Moore said of the destruction.

A city of about 18,000 people, Selma is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Montgomery, the Alabama capital. It was a flashpoint of the civil rights movement where state troopers viciously attacked Black people who marched non-violently for voting rights across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7, 1965.

Malesha McVay took video of the giant twister, which would turn black as it swept away home after home.

“It would hit a house, and black smoke would swirl up,” she said. “It was very terrifying.”

Three factors — a natural La Nina weather cycle, warming of the Gulf of Mexico likely related to climate change and a decades-long eastward shift of tornado activity — combined to make Thursday’s tornado outbreak unusual and damaging, said Victor Gensini, a meteorology professor at Northern Illinois University who studies tornado trends.

La Nina, a cooling of parts of the Pacific that changes weather worldwide, was a factor in making a wavy jet stream that brought a cold front through, Gensini said. But that’s not enough for a tornado outbreak. The other ingredient is moisture.

Normally the air in the Southeast is fairly dry this time of year but the dew point was twice normal, likely because of unusually warm water in the Gulf of Mexico, which is likely influenced by climate change, Gensini said. That moisture hit the cold front, adding up to killer storms.

About 22,000 customers were without power in Alabama early Friday, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide. In Georgia, about 23,000 customers remained without electricity after the storm system carved a path across a tier of counties just south of Atlanta.

School was canceled for 90,000 students in at least six Georgia counties on Friday.

In Kentucky, the weather service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado struck Mercer County and said crews were surveying damage in a handful of other counties.

___

Martin reported from Woodstock, Georgia. Associated Press writers Alina Hartounian in Phoenix, Arizona; Jeff Amy in Atlanta; Seth Borenstein in Denver; Rebecca Reynolds in Louisville, Kentucky; Christopher Weber in Los Angeles; and photographer Butch Dill in Selma, Alabama, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • 7 dead after severe weather rolls through the south

    Tornado-warned storms producing "damaging winds and hail" moved through the Southeast Thursday, killing at least seven people in parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service.

  • 'It was rotating violently': Storm chaser captures funnel near Selma, Alabama

    LSM Storm Chaser Brad Arnold discusses filming a large funnel north of Selma, Alabama earlier Thursday that later became a tornado and caused significant damage to areas south of Billingsley.

  • Survivor: "we had to go run and jump in the closet"

    A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma, Alabama, a city etched in the history of the Civil Rights movement. (Jan 12)

  • 7 reported dead as powerful storm, tornadoes slam south

    There were more than 30 tornado reports from the National Weather Service on Thursday, CBS2's Alecia Reid reports.

  • A life and death perspective for a nation

    Player's collapse during a football game with the nation watching reminds us all about how quickly it can end, and the power of prayer.

  • Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Meet the SC lawyers, judge that will be in the spotlight

    The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh will be a battle between a trio of criminal law masterminds and is expected to captivate a national audience.

  • Search is on for 4-year-old; caretaker accused of neglect

    A 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was reported missing and her caretaker was arrested on charges of neglect after a postal carrier found the girl's 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside, authorities said. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement late Thursday. The arrest is related to the search for Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing Tuesday in Cyril, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City, the bureau said.

  • Hwy 178, Kern River Canyon reopened after rockslide, road damage

    Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon is back open following a closure due to damage caused by a rockslide.

  • Goldman’s Wealth CIO Says US Stocks Could Rally Despite Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- A recession in the US won’t necessarily spell bad news for stocks in the aftermath of their biggest annual decline since the global financial crisis, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s wealth-management business.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpChina’s Government to Take Gol

  • From Jalen Hurts to CeeDee Lamb: Meet the players with Oklahoma ties in NFL playoffs

    The 2023 NFL playoffs begin Saturday, and 44 players with Oklahoma ties will be helping their teams as they try to win the Super Bowl come Feb. 12.

  • Tornado damage, power outages reported across North Georgia and metro Atlanta

    Severe storms, including tornadoes, were reported in Georgia Thursday afternoon, causing damage to towns, including metro Atlanta.

  • Georgia deputy suspended after posting racist comments on Facebook, officials say

    The investigation began after residents sent screenshots of what the deputy posted online.

  • Live updates: Highways 101, 126 open after heavy rain eases

    Live updates Tuesday and Wednesday after heavy rain moved out of Ventura County.

  • Rain-weary Californians brace for another storm

    STORY: Drone footage shows how the Salinas River in central California, was still rising on Thursday and threatening more flooding in the state.California has been hit by a series of deadly storms in recent weeks with more forecast to come.Communities living near the river are under an evacuation order, as authorities warn the cresting waterway could cut off homes and businesses from essential services.Though some people have opted to stay behind, including real estate investor Johnny Reyes.He has sandbagged his home in the community of Spreckels.“The roads might get flooded, but as far as our house is concerned, our house is built pretty high. So I don’t think it’ll reach that level. But like I said, I don’t know, it’s mother nature’s decision, so we have to wait.”Retiree Diane Souza has also opted to stay and ride out any potential flooding with her husband.“We’ve sandbagged our garage. Our house is up off the ground so we really didn’t need to do much of sandbagging of that, about four to five feet off the ground.// And my husband went and got some provisions, just things we needed, so if we’re going to be here two to three days or however long we may be stranded, we’re good to go.”A historic stretch of heavy rains and fierce winds since the end of December has caused widespread flooding, punishing residents from the Bay Area to Los Angeles.Towns have been submerged, wind gusts have downed powerlines, and dozens of roadways have been made impassable by mudslides.As many as 19 people have been killed in the storms, including a woman who rescuers found drowned in her submerged car.And it's not over yet.The National Service says at least two more storm systems are set to pound the state over the weekend, including another so-called "atmospheric river", characterized by dense moisture funneled into California from the tropical Pacific.The state has already been hit with seven such weather systems over the past two weeks.

  • Biden, Kishida to discuss Japan 'stepping up' security

    President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were prepared to hold wide-ranging talks at the White House on Friday as Japan looks to build security cooperation with allies amid growing concerns about provocative Chinese and North Korean military action. The two administrations were also ready to seal an agreement Friday to bolster U.S.-Japanese cooperation on space with a signing ceremony by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa. The Oval Office meeting and signing ceremony at NASA's Washington headquarters will cap a weeklong tour for Kishida that took him to five European and North American capitals for talks on his effort to beef up Japan's security.

  • 'Major Landslide and Rockfall' Leave Nevada Highway Impassable

    The Nevada Department of Transportation announced the indefinite closure of a highway near Wilson Canyon in Lyon County on Wednesday, January 11, after a “major landslide and rockfall across the roadway.”Officials reported the rockslide Tuesday night after a winter storm affected the area, according to the National Weather Service.Drone footage posted by the Yerington/Mason Valley Fire Protection District on Wednesday shows the rocks covering the highway in Yerington, completely blocking the roadway from both directions. Credit: Yerington/Mason Valley Fire Protection District via Storyful

  • Heavy rain causes floods and travel chaos across UK

    Heavy rains and strong winds cause disruption in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

  • Biden Backs Nevada Lithium Mine With $700 Million Loan Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nevada lithium mine that would be only the second in the US is getting backing from the Biden administration as it seeks to boost the domestic supply of the critical mineral needed to make electric vehicle batteries. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpChina’s Government to Take G

  • AP Top Stories January 12 P

    Here’s the latest for Thursday, January 12: Special counsel to probe Biden classified docs; Tornado hits Alabama; Fiery truck crash in Arizona; Air travel mostly back to normal

  • Severe weather | Storm time-lapse over Atlanta skyline

    GoPro timelapse of the storm moving in over the Atlanta skyline on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado did touch down near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.