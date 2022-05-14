10 killed in Buffalo supermarket shooting, suspect in custody

A gunman motivated by hate and dressed in tactical gear killed 10 people and wounded three others Saturday afternoon at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, officials said.

Officials said he streamed the attack on a social media platform. Another victim was said to be in critical condition, according to law enforcement sources.

The suspect, an 18-year-old white man dressed in tactical gear was taken into custody after shooting 13 people at the Tops Friendly Market supermarket, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said

The man is said to be from a distant part of the state was live-streaming the shooting, Gramaglia said.

Three senior law enforcement officials identified the suspect as Payton Gendron.

He will be arraigned on a charge of first degree murder, local officials said."This is pure evil," Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said at a press conference, " ... straight-up, racially motivated hate crime."

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at Tops Market (Joshua Bessex / AP)

Eleven of the shooting victims are Black, two are white, Gramaglia said.

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at Tops Market (Joshua Bessex / AP)

Stephen Belongia, the FBI's secial Aaent in Ccarge of the Buffalo area ,said the case would be investigated as a hate crime and a tragedy of "racially motivated violent extremism."

"This is the worst nightmare that any community can face," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

A man sits on a stretcher after a shooting in Buffalo (Tooy Johnson)

Brown said the suspect "is not from this area and is from hours away and drove to Buffalo" to commit the crime.

Brownsaid he had helped bring the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue to the Black community and that many people he knew, as well as his own family, patronized the store.

A heavily armed man wearing tactical gear went to the store about 2:30 p.m. and opened fire in the parking lot, shooting four people, before entering and continuing to open fire, Gramaglia said.

A security guard said to be a beloved and retired city police officer rturned fire but because the suspect had on ballistic protection, the rounds didn't appear to penetrate, and the former officer was fatally shot, he said.

Story continues

Responding Buffalo officers engaged the suspect in the store's vestibule, and the man responded by putting a gun to his neck, the commissioner said.

They talked him into surrendering, Gramaglia said. He removed his tactical gear before officers took him into custody, he said.Three of the people shot in the parking lot were among the dead, he said.

At least two rifles have been recovered from the scene, according to law enforcement sources. Officials at the press conference said the shooter used a semiautomatic rifle.

Details about why they believe the man was motivated by racial hatred were not revealed. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said only, "Certain pieces of evidence ascertained ... indicate some racial animosity."

The NAACP of Buffalo said in a statement, "We are praying for the victims of the senseless act of violence the taken place in our community."Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism said it was the worst hate-based mass shooting the nation since the mass shooting in El Paso in 2019.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was “closely monitoring” the shooting and offered assistance to local officials.

Police secure a perimeter after a shooting at a TOPS Market (Joshua Bessex / AP)

Tops Friendly Markets spokeswoman Kathleen A. Sautter said in a statement, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

"Our top priority remains the health and well-being of our associates and customers," she said. "We appreciate the quick response of local law enforcement and are providing all available resources to assist authorities in the ongoing investigation."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.