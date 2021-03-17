At least 8 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta area spas, suspect in custody
At least eight people were killed Tuesday in shootings at three Atlanta area spas. A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with one of the shootings, and it's not yet clear if the three shootings are connected.
Police said it was too early in the investigation to identify potential motives.
A shooting at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County left three people dead and two wounded, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's office. The two wounded people were taken to the hospital, where one later died.
Later, three people were shot and killed at Gold Spa on Piedmont Road in Atlanta, according to Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. While officers were responding to the scene at Gold Spa, they received another call for a shooting across the street at Aromatherapy Spa, where they found another person who had been shot and killed, Bryant said.
Bryant said all four victims from the Piedmont Road shootings were female.
Cherokee County Police identified Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock as a suspect in the Young's Asian Massage shooting. Long was taken in to custody Tuesday night in Crisp County, Georgia, according to Cherokee County sheriff's Office Director of Communications and Community Relations Captain Jay Baker.
The FBI is assisting in the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
CBS News Investigative Unit Senior Producer Pat Milton contributed to this report.
