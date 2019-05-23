'Violent tornado' tears through Jefferson City, Mo.: 'It’s a chaotic situation right now'

A violent tornado tore through Missouri's capital late Wednesday in what authorities described as a "chaotic" scene, leaving some people trapped, others injured and buildings damaged.

"1147 pm - Jefferson City MO - Violent tornado confirmed - shelter now!" the National Weather Service in St. Louis tweeted Wednesday night.

Jefferson City Police Lt. David Williams said early Thursday there were no fatalities reported but that authorities had been receiving calls of people stuck in their homes.

"At this point, it’s too early to tell how large the scale of damage will be," Williams said, according to the Washington Post. "It’s a chaotic situation right now. We are trying to identify the people that need our help the most."

State public safety officials said Thursday morning that at least nine people were in area hospitals for storm-related injuries. Non-essential state workers were told to stay home Thursday as crews began assessing damage to government buildings.

"We’re doing okay but praying for those that were caught in damage, some are still trapped," Gov. Mike Parson tweeted.

Images posted on social media showed the twister's destruction, ripping through buildings and knocking down power lines.

In Jefferson City, the state capital, there is extensive damage along Ellis Boulevard near Highway 54. Power lines are down. Traffic is being diverted as @MSHPTrooperGHQ & local first responders go door-to-door. Consider all power lines live.

The tornado came after at least three tornado-related deaths elsewhere in Missouri were reported Wednesday. The central and southern plains are bracing for more severe weather on Thursday.

More than 80 tornadoes have slammed the region since Monday, according to meteorologist reports, and potential flooding triggered evacuations from Oklahoma to Missouri on Wednesday.

The danger of the storm system will continue to weaken Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center said, but severe storms with large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will potentially persist across the plains.

Thunderstorms will also pose an "enhanced" risk from part of the Ohio Valley into the Middle Atlantic. The designation ranks level 3 on the 5-level risk scale for severe storms.

Missouri Public Safety confirmed three deaths in the Golden City area of Barton County, as well as several injuries in the Carl Junction area of Jasper County. A tornado Wednesday night moved through Golden City after starting south-southwest of Carl Junction, said Jasper County Emergency Management Director Keith Stammer.

The tornado damaged roofs of homes, fences, farm buildings and utility poles in Carl Junction, Stammer said, and officials plan to survey the extent of the destruction in the morning.

Four deaths related to a tornado and heavy rain were reported on Monday and Tuesday: one in Iowa, one in Oklahoma and two in Missouri.

The severe weather this week comes after a string of wild-weather days across the Midwest last week, when at least 50 reports of tornadoes were logged across the central and southern Plains, AccuWeather said.

While storms continue to batter the central U.S., extreme heat will be the main weather story in the Southeast for the next several days. Record-breaking high temperatures, some nearing 100 degrees, are possible in several states from Alabama to Virginia.

