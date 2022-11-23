An Employee Shot Dead 6 People And Himself At A Walmart In Virginia

Alex Brandon / AP

At least six people were killed and four others injured when a shooter opened fire at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, late Tuesday night.

Police believe the shooter, an employee of the store, then took his own life.

"The investigation is still ongoing so there's no clear motive at this time," Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky told reporters at a Wednesday morning press conference.

Officers were called to the Walmart at 10:12 p.m. ET and arrived at the store within minutes. There, authorities discovered the body of the shooter with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The four people injured were taken to local hospitals, but their conditions were not immediately known.

SWAT teams have also searched and cleared the shooter's house, Solesky told reporters.

"We have reason to believe there is no risk to the public at this time," he said.

Federal officials with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also on scene assisting local and state police with the investigation.

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West shared a statement of condolences to the victims of the tragedy via Twitter. “I am devastated by the senseless violence that took place last night in our city. My prayers are with all those affected — the victims, their family, their friends, and their coworkers,” West said. “I am grateful for the quick actions taken by our first responders who rushed to the scene."

"Chesapeake is a tight-knit community and we are all shaken by this news. Together, we will support each other throughout this time," the mayor added. "Please keep us in your prayers.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also posted a message of support on Twitter. "Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning. I remain in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward. Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities," Youngkin said.

This shooting comes just days after a gunman opened fire at Club Q, a gay bar in Colorado Springs, killing five and leaving at least 18 people injured before being taken down by two patrons.

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of Nov. 23, at least 39,696 people have died from gun violence this year, and another 21,582 have died by suicide, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

This is a developing story.