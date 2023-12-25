At least 70 people killed in Gaza refugee camp in Israeli attack

At least 70 people were killed in an Israeli attack on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza on Sunday (24 December).

Source: CNN, citing the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry

Details: A video released by the Palestinian Red Crescent reveals several injured people being taken away from the camp in ambulances.

In a Telegram post on the ministry's account, ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra described what was happening in the Maghazi camp as a massacre taking place in a crowded area where people were living.

In response to a request from journalists, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that they had received a report of an incident in the camp, which is currently being investigated: "Despite the challenges posed by Hamas terrorists operating within civilian areas in Gaza, the IDF is committed to international law, including taking feasible steps to minimise harm to civilians."

Background:

The IDF noted that Hamas is hiding terrorist infrastructure in and around civilian institutions in the Gaza Strip, including refugee camps and hospitals.

Despite international criticism from some of Israel's most loyal allies over the increasing number of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip, Israel has not changed its course in its military pursuit of Hamas.

On Thursday, the IDF reported that it had destroyed a vast network of Hamas tunnels hidden under Palestinian Square in the city of Gaza.

Support UP or become our patron!