‘At least 700’ people die from starvation in Ethiopia following food aid suspension

Donations for Tigray were suspended in March after what may be the biggest theft of aid ever recorded - Ben Curtis/AP

At least 700 people are said to have died from hunger in northern Ethiopia after America and the United Nations paused food aid because huge amounts were being stolen.

The United States and UN suspended food aid to Tigray in March after discovering what they have said may be the biggest theft of aid ever recorded.

Aid agencies claim senior Ethiopian government officials are deeply implicated in the scheme to steal donated wheat, Associated Press reported. The government has said accusations it is mainly to blame are harmful “propaganda”.

The UN and US will not resume operations until the officials have been removed and safeguards have been tightened. The pause was extended beyond Tigray to cover the whole country earlier this month.

Tigray’s Disaster Risk Management Commission has recorded 728 hunger-related deaths in three of the region’s seven zones since the food aid was suspended in March.

Gebrehiwot Gebregziaher. the commission leader, said: “The situation in Tigray is very difficult. Many people are dying because of the food shortage.”

Researchers at Mekele University separately documented 165 hunger deaths in seven camps for internally displaced people in Tigray since the food aid suspension began.

The US Agency for International Development said the aid suspension had been “wrenching” and a last resort because of the “extreme scale and coordination of food aid diversion identified across the country”.

“We are horrified by the ongoing suffering experienced by the people of Ethiopia and our focus is on resuming food assistance as quickly as possible once we can be confident it is going to the people in need.”

Tigray’s six million inhabitants have been gripped by a food shortage for at least the past two years, after the region was the centre of a war estimated to have killed hundreds of thousands.

Aid access was restricted for much of the conflict, and humanitarian supplies were only just returning to the region when the US and UN halted food assistance.

