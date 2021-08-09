At least 78 people shot — 11 of them fatally — in Chicago during weekend, police say

CHICAGO — At least 78 people were shot in Chicago this weekend, 11 of them fatally — including Chicago police Officer Ella French — according to Chicago police.

French, 29, and another officer were shot during a traffic stop near 63rd Street and Bell Avenue, police said. The other officer, who was critically wounded, remained hospitalized on Monday.

Also among the wounded during the weekend were a 4-year-old girl Friday and eight people in one of two shootings with more than four victims each, both at nightclubs in the Gresham neighborhood.

At most, there had been at least 47 people shot in less than 24 hours late Saturday into Sunday. From Sunday night about 5 p.m. to Monday morning, there were six people shot.

The most recent shootings were:

— In the 10100 block of South Yale Avenue in Fernwood around 4:30 a.m. A 24-year-old man was shot in the face, chest, back and arm by someone he didn’t know inside a residence, police said. The 24-year-old was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

— A 36-year-old was shot twice in the 7200 block of South Ellis Avenue in Grand Crossing about a minute into Monday morning, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said. He told authorities he didn’t know where the shots had come from.

— A 21-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder inside a residence in the 5600 block of Calumet Avenue in Washington Park about 11:40 p.m. Sunday, police said. The man drove himself to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

— Police were called to the 1800 block of North Monitor Avenue for a report of a 38-year-old man who was shot in North Austin. He was standing outside when a man in a blue shirt walked up to him and shot him once in the torso. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition.

— A 32-year-old man was shot once in the chest as he stood in the 7100 block of South Western Avenue in the Marquette Park neighborhood about 8 p.m. after an argument with a man he didn’t know. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in unknown condition, police said.

— A 19-year-old was shot as he stood in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue in Woodlawn about 7:15 p.m., police said. Two men approached and shot at the teen; he was shot once in the buttocks and he was taken to U of C. Medical Center in good condition.