At least 8 Cobb break-ins connected to 'sophisticated' burglary crews

May 10—A sophisticated string of burglaries has hit at least eight Cobb County homes in recent months as thieves have carried off jewelry, cash, and guns after dark, police officials told the MDJ.

Investigators believe the late-night burglaries (not forcible robberies of people) targeting multi-million dollar homes are connected to one or more professional crews working around metro Atlanta.

Marietta police have identified five incidents across the city matching the pattern of the burglaries, Officer Chuck McPhilamy told the MDJ, four of them successful (in one, the homeowner was able to scare off the suspects via her Ring camera).

All four incidents saw jewelry stolen from the homes. In two cases, guns were taken, and in another two, the suspects stole a car. McPhilamy said other valuables like electronics have been left untouched. In each case, the suspects entered at night through a rear window while residents weren't home. One case saw the burglars remove a window, then carefully replace it as they left.

"This is not a smash and grab," McPhilamy added. "...At first glance, you wouldn't have even known they had entered the home, so this is a very professional crew."

In unincorporated Cobb, meanwhile, Sgt. Wayne Delk said at least two burglaries have been reported in west Cobb's precinct 5, with another in east Cobb's precinct 4 at a subdivision off of Old Canton Road. One arrest has been made in connection with the east Cobb incident, though details weren't available before press time.

Delk echoed the assessment of the burglars as "sophisticated" operators, though he said it's possible multiple groups are at large.

"They're very selective with the homes," Delk said. "And these are burglaries. They're not looking to break into a home where people are home. They are making sure no one is home so that they have time to actually go after those high-end items.

"If they can find a safe or fine jewelry that's out in jewelry boxes, that's what they're after — the high value items are easy to carry out of the home."

Cobb police last week issued a statement that a social media post on the burglaries contained inaccurate information, including that the incidents were home invasion-style burglaries. Delk added that the department has not made any alerts about specific neighborhoods being targeted.

McPhilamy and Delk said similar break-ins have been reported around metro Atlanta. Whether the FBI is involved in the investigation is unclear; the Atlanta field office did not respond to an inquiry before press time.

Cobb police have already stepped up patrols in at-risk neighborhoods, Delk said, and are encouraging residents to keep an eye out for suspicious vehicles or persons and ensure their alarms are set.

Added McPhilamy, "It's going to take the partnership that we have with these other organizations, as well as alert neighbors, to see something, say something, call when they see suspicious activity. That will ultimately be what helps us as a partnership with the community that will help us crack this case."