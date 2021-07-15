At least 8 dead after severe flooding in Germany that destroyed houses and turned streets into rivers

The flooded town of Erdorf on July 15, 2021. Harald Tittel/picture alliance via Getty Images

Western Germany was hit by devastating flooding after heavy rains.

At least eight people are dead, dozens are missing, and houses have collapsed.

Police say people are trapped on roofs and more houses could cave in.

At least eight people are dead and dozens more are missing in western Germany after devastating floods that destroyed houses and left people trapped on their roofs.

The flooding hit western Germany this week, and police said the people died in cities and towns across the region, the Associated Press reported. The floods came after days of heavy rain in the region, the AP said.

A car is seen in a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Hagen, Germany, July 14, 2021 REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

A spokesperson for the Koblenz police said there was "an unclear number of people on roofs who need to be rescued," German newspaper Deutsche Welle reported.

Video footage shows a flooded road in the city of Hagen:

Six houses collapsed in the Rhineland-Palatinate state, and police said that around 25 more buildings in the Schuld region could be destroyed, according to DW.

