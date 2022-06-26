At least 8 injured in shooting outside rave in Tacoma

At least eight people were injured in a shooting outside a private rave event in Tacoma on early Sunday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

At about 12:45 am., South Sound 911 received multiple reports of shots fired and cars fleeing the area in the 4500 block of South Tacoma Way.

Responding officers reportedly found a “chaotic scene” with a large crowd and multiple shooting victims.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders immediately started performing life-saving measures with victims at the scene.

Eight victims were taken to three different hospitals by ambulance or private vehicle. All of these victims are in stable condition, according to police.

Police say the incident appears to have started after an argument broke out among a large crowd in the alley behind a private venue where the rave was hosted.

This is an ongoing investigation.