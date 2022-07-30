At least 8 people hurt in Allegheny Township crash involving motorcycles

At least eight people were injured in an accident involving motorcycles in Westmoreland County.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened around 1:05 p.m. on White Cloud Road between Hulton Road and Leechburg Road.

Dispatch confirmed that eight people were taken to the hospital and crews are still on the scene. There’s no word on the extent of the reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

