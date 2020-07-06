At least 8 people, including 3 children, believed to be dead after planes collide over Idaho lake

Two airplanes carrying at least eight people collided above an Idaho lake Sunday and crashed into 120 feet of water, leaving all eight believed to be dead, authorities say.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said one of the planes, a float plane operated by a tour service, carried five passenger, including three children, and a pilot.

The other plane was carrying at least two people, the sheriff's office said.

At least three bodies have been recovered from from Lake Coeur d'Alene so far, the office said, though their identities were not immediately known. The sheriff's office's sonar team located the planes in 127 feet of water.

"At this time it is believed there are no survivors," the sheriff's office said in an earlier statement.

Witnesses told authorities that the two planes collided then crashed into the lake around Sunday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

"All of a sudden out of nowhere, a huge, big eruption of flames. It's like a full fire ball flame in the sky," Angie Bishop told KREM, describing the scene. "And my friend and I are just standing there you could just see debris falling with it and you can tell it was obviously an airplane in the sky. But it fell to the ground and a huge loud noise followed it."

Authorities said the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash and multiple law enforcement and first responder agencies were on site Sunday, including U.S. Coast Guard units.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the planes involved were a Cessna TU206G and a de Havilland DHC-2.

The sheriff's office said Brooks Seaplanes of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which operates scenic flights over the lake, was operating one of the planes. The tour group did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Follow USA TODAY's Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, plane crash above lake leaves 8 believed dead