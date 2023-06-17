At least 8 people shot at a gathering in Carson; authorities searching for gunman

At least eight people were shot early Saturday at a gathering in Carson, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the 1500 block of Abila Street about 12:05 a.m., authorities said.

At the scene, deputies found six gunshot victims, authorities said. Two other gunshot victims were taken by civilian drivers to hospitals. All of the victims ranged in age from 16 to 29.

One female victim was shot in a car and others were shot on the sidewalk, KTLA-TV reported. Two of the victims were in critical condition.

None of the victims has been identified.

Neighbors told the sheriff's station that at least 50 people were attending a house party on Abila Street at the time of the shooting.

There have been no arrests and it is unknown what sparked the shooting. The sheriff's investigation is continuing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.