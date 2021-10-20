At least 80 hurt in Eswatini pro-democracy protests
A person who was shot by Swazi police is carried away on a stretcher in Mbabane on October 20, 2021
A person who was shot by Swazi police is carried away on a stretcher in Mbabane on October 20, 2021
The White House press secretary asked the Fox News reporter a question he couldn't answer.
The former president's new complaint gets an "F" for historical accuracy.
“I lost my mind," said the conservative personality.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesABUJA, Nigeria—When Lamido Souleymane Daouda, mayor and sultan of the northwestern Central African Republic (CAR) town of Koui, was told by locals that they had seen a cache of weapons gathered by rebels in a nearby community early in June, he quickly reported it to security agencies. The highly respected Sultan Mayor, as Daouda is commonly referred to as, had expected officials to rush to the community and seize the weapons.But that’s not
Comedy CentralJordan Klepper hadn’t attended a Trump rally since he inadvertently found himself in the middle of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, “a day no one will ever forget, unless you’re a Republican member of Congress,” the Daily Show contributor joked in his latest dispatch. But this past week, Klepper boldly returned to the scene, trolling the crowd at the former president’s big Iowa event for the most embarrassing devotees he could find.What he discovered more than anything was banners, flag
Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo on Tuesday said he sees no situation where the Taliban, who regained power in Afghanistan in August, would be allowed access to Afghan central bank reserves, which are largely held in the United States. The Taliban have called for the United States to lift a block on more than $9 billion of Afghan central bank reserves held outside the country as the government struggles to contain a deepening economic crisis.
Investigators are examining whether the Trump Organization misled officials about the value of its Westchester golf club to lower its taxes.
Joey Holz, whose experiment went viral, told Insider he specifically applied to businesses that were publicly complaining of a worker shortage.
Trump filed a lawsuit to block the publication of White House documents about the insurrection. Judge Tanya Chutkan has heavily criticized the riot.
"I ask each one of you to step back from the brink. I urge you to do what you know is right, to think of the long arc of history," Cheney said.
A new Quinnipiac University poll shows Joe Biden's approval numbers continuing to slip through his first year in office, stuck in the upper 30s.
A telling aside in his latest obituary suggests the former president is contemplating his death
The Kashmiri Hindu activist was listening to religious hymns on his cellphone when he was interrupted by a tragic WhatsApp message. It brought news of a fatal shooting of a prominent chemist from his community, just a few miles from the activist’s home in Srinagar, the largest city in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Sanjay Tickoo, 54, anxiously bolted the gate of his house and gathered his family in the dining room.
Officials had earlier denied the government was behind allegedly deadly attacks in the region.
The cryptocurrency market is the "most honest market we have in the country," said venture capitalist Peter Thiel, according to The Information.
"Not a cult at all," the "Daily Show" correspondent sarcastically declared at the bizarre event.
Trump answered most questions posed to him, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs, who accuse his guards of beating them up in September 2015.
"Trump sounded convinced that Eric was the least likely to subject himself to the rigors of political life," David Drucker writes in his new book.
Branch roads have been blocked off with piles of sand and some houses demolished to deprive militants of cover between Al Arish and Sheikh Zuweid, a focal point of the war between the Egyptian military and Islamist insurgents over the past decade. The military has secured large areas of the strategic stretch of land bordering Palestinian-run Gaza and Israel on one side and the Suez Canal on the other, and is no longer on the back foot, witnesses, security sources and analysts say. Civilian life is still severely curtailed but the long-neglected region is changing as the state forges ahead with development schemes.
For the first time in 30 years, the Census has awarded Montana a second seat in Congress. On paper, that leaves the state's redistricting commission with the easiest task of all its counterparts across the country: Divide the expansive state in half. Nothing is ever that simple in redistricting battles, as political parties jostle for control over maps that will give their candidates an advantage and the simple act of drawing a line becomes a fraught battle over the identity of the state.