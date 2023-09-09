At least 820 killed, 672 injured in powerful Morocco earthquake

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck a mountainous region of Morocco at 11:11 p.m. Friday local time. Officials say more than 800 were killed in the powerful temblor, officials said. Image courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- At least 820 people have died and 672 were injured in a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday night, according to the country's interior ministry.

Of those injured, more than 200 were seriously hurt in the 6.8 magnitude quake, whose epicenter was near Imintanoute, located in the Atlas Mountains around 60 miles southwest of Marrakech.

Nearly 400 of the deaths were recorded in the mountainous Al Haouz Province, just to the south and west of the city, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Some 271 deaths were recorded in Taroudant Province and 91 more in Chichaoua Province.

The quake struck at 11:11 p.m. Friday local time at a depth of 11.5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A tsunami warning was in effect for Morocco's coastal areas.

Earthquakes of this size in this region of Morocco are "uncommon but not unexpected," the USGS said, noting that since 1900 there have been nine magnitude 5 and larger earthquakes there -- but none of them were over magnitude 6.

Residents across the country felt the quake, which triggered widespread panic in Morocco's cities, including the capital of Rabat, where residents rushed out of their homes and into the streets, the Spanish newspaper El Pais reported.

No structural damage to buildings has been seen in the capital, however.

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement of condolences to the country.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Morocco," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by this terrible hardship. My administration is in contact with Moroccan officials. We are working expeditiously to ensure American citizens in Morocco are safe, and stand ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Moroccan people.

"The United States stands by Morocco and my friend King Mohammed VI at this difficult moment."