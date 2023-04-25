At least 89 rounds fired during deadly Sweet 16 shooting in Alabama that left 4 dead

DADEVILLE, Ala. — At least 89 rounds were fired during the deadly shootout that left four people dead at a girl's Sweet 16 party in Alabama, a witness testified on Tuesday.

Responding officers also found that one of the victims appeared to have a gun placed on his chest post-mortem, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Special Agent Jess Thornton.

The latest revelations came during the first courtroom appearance for three of five suspects in the April 15 shooting in Dadeville.

Thornton's testimony came as a judge determines possible bail for suspects Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn, and LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn.

Flowers and balloons lay outside the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, Ala. (Kimberly Chandler / AP file)

Police recovered 89 shell casings, fired from seven separate guns of four different calibers.

“I’ve never seen anything of this magnitude,” Thornton said.

Ballistic tests matched some of those spent rounds in Dadeville with casings found at a shooting later that night in Auburn, but Thornton didn't elaborate on that connection.

Five of the six defendants, all other than 19-year-old Brown, have told police they fired guns at the party, according to Thornton.

The four people killed were Shaunkivia Smith, 17; Marsiah Collins, 19; Corbin Holston, 23; and Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18.

The party was filled with guests, about 50 to 60 of them in a space no more than 26-feet-by-38-feet, with only one set of doors, according to Thornton.

Dowdell is the brother of Alexis Dowdell, whose 16th birthday was being celebrated when gunfire erupted at a dance studio on North Broadnax Street.

When police came to Holston's body, they found a gun on top of his chest, according to the witness.

Investigators work the crime scene following a shooting in Dadeville, Ala. (Megan Varner / Getty Images)

“It was odd how the gun on Holston was put there," Thornton said. "It was almost like it was placed there."

Two weapons were recovered at the scene, the one on Holton's chest and the other, unfired, in Collins' waistband, the law enforcement agent said.

Two other suspects, Tuskegee brothers, Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, also appeared before the judge and their bail cases argued during a closed-door hearing later on Tuesday.

The judge did not immediately rule on bail for the five defendants on Tuesday, Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mike Segrest said.

And there's a sixth suspect, a 15-year-old who has not been publicly identified because of his age.

Jamie Morrison reported from Dadeville, and David K. Li from New York City.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com