‘At least 9 coyotes’ surround dog walker and refuse to back down, Massachusetts cops say

A dog walker in Massachusetts endured a close scrape with a pack of coyotes over the weekend, according to police.

A resident of Swampscott, a seaside town up the coast from Boston, was walking a dog on a suburban side street on the evening of Oct. 15 when confronted by the canines, according to a news release from the Swampscott Police Department.

The dog walker called police at 9:30 pm, saying a pack of coyotes had encircled them, adding that the animals were “not backing down,” the release says.

Upon arrival, police saw “at least nine coyotes.” The animals then withdrew from the area, potentially frightened by the police vehicles and their flashing lights, according to the release.

Afterward, the police escorted the dog walker back to their home.

The Swampscott Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Oct. 17.

Multiple coyote sightings have been reported in Massachusetts in recent months. Several weeks ago, a fifth grade girl with a dog was chased by a coyote in Hingham, a nearby town, according to Boston.com.

There are estimated to be up to 11,500 coyotes in the Bay State, according to the Boston Globe, and their population “appears to have stabilized recently, partly due to self-regulating reproductive behavior.”

The animals do not pose a major threat to humans, according to the Humane Society.

“More people are killed by errant golf balls and flying champagne corks each year than are bitten by coyotes,” according to the organization.

However, they sometimes prey on pets, such as small dogs and house cats, according to the state’s Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

“Pet owners are advised to keep cats indoors, and dogs under control during the day and in secured kennels or indoors at night,” the organization’s website states.

In the event of a coyote encounter, Swampscott police, following the guidance of the Humane Society, recommend hazing the animal by yelling and waving your arms, among other methods.

