At least 9 dead, 26 injured. Victims identified. What we know about the Dayton, Ohio shooting

Police have released the names of those killed when a gunman opened fire in a popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, killing at least nine people and injuring 26 others early Sunday. The assailant was killed by officers responding to the call. The FBI has joined the investigation. Early Sunday, witnesses took to social media to report shots fired and police and ambulances in the area known as the Oregon District.

Police in Bellbrook, Ohio, identified the shooter as Connor Betts, 24, of Bellbrook, 15 miles southeast of Dayton.

It was the second mass shooting in less than 24 hours. Late Saturday morning, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 20 and wounding 26.

Here's what we know about the Dayton shooting:

Where did the shooting take place?

The shootings occurred at 1 a.m. EDT in the 400 block of East 5th Street, police said. Though the trendy area has many bars and restaurants, the incident occurred outside. "Downtown Dayton is a very safe area," said Assistant Chief of Police Matt Carper. “This is unheard of and very sad. It’s a very tragic evening.”

Who are the victims?

Nine people were killed and at least 26 were injured, according to police. Miami Valley Hospital said it received 16 patients, but their conditions were not immediately available, spokeswoman Terrea Little said.

The gunman was white; six of those killed were black.The names of those killed were released and included Betts' 22-year-old sister.

Megan K. Betts, 22

Lois L. Oglesby, 27

Saeed Saleh, 38

Logan M. Turner, 30

Nicholas P. Cumer, 25

Thomas J. McNichols, 25

Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36

Monica E. Brickhouse, 39

Derrick R. Fudge, 57

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said the city would conduct a vigil Sunday night.

A bleak milestone reached: 251 mass shootings in the US in 216 days

What is the latest on the shooter?

Police in Bellbrook, Ohio, identified the shooter as Connor Betts, 24, of Bellbrook, 15 miles southeast of Dayton. The gunman was shot to death by officers. Whaley said the shooter wore body armor and was armed with a "high capacity" rifle and extra magazines. "In less than a minute, Dayton first responders neutralized the shooter," she said. "This is a terribly sad day for the city, but I am amazed by the response."

I’m heartbroken. Thank you to our first responders for all that you’ve done. We will share updates as we have more information. — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) August 4, 2019

Deb Decker, Montgomery County (Ohio) Emergency Services public information officer, told CNN a gunman dressed in body armor and carrying an "assault weapon" began shooting near a pub called Blind Bob's. She said he was making his way toward a nearby tavern, Ned Peppers, when someone grabbed the barrel of the gun.

Bellbrook Police Chief Doug Doherty declined to discuss a motive for the shooting, but he said Betts' parents were "floored" by the news.

"We don't know the why. We don't know the whats, any of those questions," Doherty said. "But we do know that there is a mom and dad down there that are really hurting."

The latest on El Paso: At least 20 dead. Suspected gunman arrested. What we know about the El Paso shooting

How did lawmakers react?

Seven hours after tweeting out condolences to families of victims in El Paso, President Donald Trump tweeted that the FBI was aiding the investigations in El Paso and Dayton. He lauded the efforts of first responders in both cities. "God bless the people of El Paso Texas," he tweeted. "God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio." Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in he was "heartbroken" over the attack. "We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families," he said.

God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who graduated from the University of Dayton and represented the city as a lawmaker, said in a tweet that what we know about the situation is "shocking and dreadful."

"Over the years I have been to the Oregon District in many times. To see this happen there is devastating."

Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy are just the start: Mass shootings are more numerous, deadly

Contributing: Sharon Coolidge, Sam Greene and Randy Tucker, Cincinnati Enquirer; John Bacon, USA TODAY. Follow N'dea Yancey-Bragg on Twitter: @NdeaYanceyBragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio shooting updates: Dayton mass killing leaves 9 dead, 26 injured