At least 9 dead after mass shooting at San Jose rail yard

Ivana Saric
·2 min read

A gunman at a transit station in San Jose, California, on Wednesday morning opened fire, killing at least eight victims, local authorities confirmed, noting the suspect was also dead.

What we know: Authorities emphasized the investigation is "fluid and active" and the number of victims could change.

The county sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Russell Davis said the assailant was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the biggest county in the Bay Area. How the shooter died remains undetermined according to County Sheriff Laurie Smith, per AP.

  • The shooting took place at 6:30 a.m. local time at the VTA, a "transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard," per AP. It is not yet known whether the attack took place in or outdoors.

  • Both the suspected shooter and several victims were VTA employees, local officials said.

  • The shooter's motive, as well as the type of weapon used, are not yet known, officials said.

  • Davis explained that explosives were found on the scene after the shooting and a bomb squad is investigating. Smith added that the area has been "cordoned off" and doesn't currently pose a threat to the public.

  • VTA confirmed that a family reunification center has been set up for employees and families where grief counseling will be available.

What they're saying: “A horrible tragedy has happened today, and our thoughts and love go out to the VTA family,” VTA Chairman Glenn Hendricks said at a news conference.

  • "This is a horrific day for our city, and it's a tragic day for the VTA family," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said at a press conference.

  • “These folks were heroes during COVID 19, the buses never stopped running, VTA didn’t stop running. They just kept at work, and now we’re really calling on them to be heroes a second time to survive such a terrible, terrible tragedy,” Cindy Chavez, Santa Clara County Supervisor said.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for more details.

  8 dead in shooting at rail yard serving Silicon Valley

    An employee opened fire Wednesday at a California rail yard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people before ending his own life, authorities said. The suspect was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest county in the Bay Area, authorities said. The attacker was identified as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, according to two law enforcement officials.

  Gunman kills at least 8 in mass shooting at California rail yard

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) -At least eight people were killed when a transit employee opened fire at his co-workers at a light rail yard in San Jose, California, on Wednesday morning, the county sheriff's office said, in the latest in a string of mass shootings this spring. The gunman, who like the victims was an employee of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), was also dead, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis said at a news conference. The first emergency calls reporting the shooting at the VTA light rail yard near the city's main airport came through shortly after 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time (1330 GMT).

  8 killed in shooting at California transit facility; suspect, an employee, is dead

    Eight people were killed in a shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) control center in San Jose, California, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, a male VTA employee, is also dead, sheriff's spokesperson Russell Davis said. The shooting was reported around 6:30 a.m. local time at a VTA hub where maintenance is conducted and trains are stored.

  San Jose shooting - latest: 8 dead at VTA rail yard in California as bomb squad find explosives and clear area

    Follow live updates

  Officials give updates on San Jose shooting

    Authorities in San Jose offered an update on the Wednesday shooting at a rail yard that has left "multiple" people dead, including the suspected shooter.

  Nine dead, including suspect, after shooting at California light rail yard, cops say

    The suspected gunman was a Valley Transportation Authority employee, authorities say.

