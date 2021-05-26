At least 9 dead after mass shooting at San Jose rail yard

A gunman at a transit station in San Jose, California, on Wednesday morning opened fire, killing at least eight victims, local authorities confirmed, noting the suspect was also dead.

What we know: Authorities emphasized the investigation is "fluid and active" and the number of victims could change.

The county sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Russell Davis said the assailant was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the biggest county in the Bay Area. How the shooter died remains undetermined according to County Sheriff Laurie Smith, per AP.

The shooting took place at 6:30 a.m. local time at the VTA, a "transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard," per AP. It is not yet known whether the attack took place in or outdoors.

Both the suspected shooter and several victims were VTA employees, local officials said.

The shooter's motive, as well as the type of weapon used, are not yet known, officials said.

Davis explained that explosives were found on the scene after the shooting and a bomb squad is investigating. Smith added that the area has been "cordoned off" and doesn't currently pose a threat to the public.

VTA confirmed that a family reunification center has been set up for employees and families where grief counseling will be available.

What they're saying: “A horrible tragedy has happened today, and our thoughts and love go out to the VTA family,” VTA Chairman Glenn Hendricks said at a news conference.

"This is a horrific day for our city, and it's a tragic day for the VTA family," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said at a press conference.

“These folks were heroes during COVID 19, the buses never stopped running, VTA didn’t stop running. They just kept at work, and now we’re really calling on them to be heroes a second time to survive such a terrible, terrible tragedy,” Cindy Chavez, Santa Clara County Supervisor said.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for more details.

