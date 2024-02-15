At least 9 injured as Russia unleashes new mass missile terror attack on cities across Ukraine

Consequences of the impact of the blast wave near the impact site in Lviv, February 15, 2024

At least nine people were injured after Russia unleashed its latest mass missile terror strikes on Ukrainian cities nationwide, with explosions heard in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts, as well as the capital of Kyiv, early on Feb. 15, local authorities reported.

Russian terrorists launched multiple groups of missiles, including X-59 missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

Read also: Zircon missiles to become serious challenge for Ukrainian Air Defense – UK Intel

Residential and educational facilities were hit in several cities.

"The adversary launched a variety of missiles at Kyiv from multiple directions,” said Kyiv military administration head, Serhiy Popko. “The capital was under an air raid alert for more than two hours. Our air defense systems neutralized all incoming missiles aimed at the city."

There were no reported casualties or significant damage in the capital, and all city services are operating as usual.

Four people were injured after residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged in Zaporizhzhya, announced city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtiev.

Read also: 4 killed, 19 injured, Kyiv in the dark as mass Russian missile attack hits six Ukrainian oblasts

"The strike damaged an infrastructure site,” Kurtiev wrote on Telegram. “Early reports suggest four people were hurt. Additionally, residential buildings, an educational facility, and a retail space suffered damage, including shattered windows and damaged roofs."

An “infrastructure object” was damaged in the strike, confirmed Zaporizhzhya regional governor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram.

Two civilians were injured as Lviv also felt the sting of Russian aggression early on Feb. 15, said Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi.

"The victims, a man and a woman from Naukova Street, suffered cuts and received immediate medical attention," he said, adding that a fire broke out at an infrastructure site.

The a shockwave damaged windows in 16 buildings on Naukova Street and affected several cars parked nearby, reported Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyy.

At least two people were injured as civilian structures were damaged in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, reported Oblast Deputy Governor Serhiy Tyurin.

The administration confirmed that the blasts caused damage to civilian properties.

Russia attack civilian infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, which was countered by air defenses, announced Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak on Telegram.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine