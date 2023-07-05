Fourth of July holiday weekend marked by at least 17 mass shootings, data shows

At least 17 mass shootings were recorded across the country over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, including a string of deadly incidents that left as many as 18 people dead, data published by the Gun Violence Archive showed.

The shootings were recorded between Friday evening and into the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to the archive, a nonprofit that tracks gun violence in the U.S. and which defines a mass shooting as a single incident in which at least four people, other than the shooter, are shot.

At least 18 people were killed in the string of shootings, with at least 102 others injured, the archive said in a tweet.

In Fort Worth, Texas, three people were killed and eight injured in a mass shooting late Monday near a community gathering, police said. Any potential motive in the shooting remained unclear.

A separate mass shooting in Philadelphia on Monday night left five people dead and two others wounded, including a 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, had a semi-automatic rifle, a handgun, a ballistic vest and a police scanner, according to authorities. He also had multiple magazines of ammunition. A motive was under investigation.

The Monday shootings came just a day after two people were fatally shot and at least 28 others injured after gunfire broke out at a neighborhood block party in Baltimore.

At least three people were killed and seven others injured following a shooting just before midnight Tuesday in Shreveport, Louisiana, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Police work the scene of a shooting on July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Drew Hallowell / Getty Images)

Multiple mass shootings also unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday morning, including a shooting during a block party on Maryland's Eastern Shore that left a 14-year-old boy dead and at least six others injured. None of the injured were believed to have life-threatening injuries, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said.

At least nine people, including a child and a teenager, were also injured in a separate shooting in the nation's capital early Wednesday during Fourth of July celebrations, authorities said.

A 9-year-old and a 17-year-old were among those injured in the Washington, D.C., incident, authorities said. All of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Mass shootings were also recorded in a number of other states, including Illinois, Indiana, New York, North Carolina, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Oklahoma.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com