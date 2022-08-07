At least 9 people wounded in Cincinnati shooting, police said

An early morning shooting in Cincinnati on Sunday left at least nine people wounded, police said.

The suspected shooter fled the scene after opening fire in a crowded area on the city’s Main Street and remains at large, Cincinnati Police Department Assistant Chief Mike John said at a news conference Sunday.

“Right now, we have one Cincinnati Police officer that discharged one round, and we do not know if that officer struck the individual that he was firing the gun at,” John said. “What I can tell you is the individual that he fired at was actively shooting the firearm at that time.”

None of the victims are in critical condition, with most of the wounds being to lower extremities, John said.

The incident occurred in the Ohio city’s popular Other-the-Rhine neighborhood, known for its restaurant and bar scene.

“There was probably about 25 to 30 shots fired off in two separate rounds,” Lindsey Swadner, who owns the bar The Hub on Main Street, told Cincinnati news station WLWT.

“You had first where it went ‘bang, bang, bang, bang,’ we all start looking around going, ‘Was it over?’ And then you heard ‘bang, bang, bang, bang’ and everyone started running inside of wherever you could go. And so we started pulling people inside. I made sure everyone was inside, I walked up the street to see what happened and there was, of course, more shooting victims, I’m not sure how many.”

Police haven’t confirmed how many rounds were fired, but John said he received witness statements describing 15 to 20 gunshots.

A preliminary description said the suspect was wearing a white shirt and dark pants, but no other details were immediately available.

Another shooting in Cincinnati’s nearby Central Business District left at least two people wounded, but it’s unclear if the incidents were related, John said.

