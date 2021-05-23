At Least Nine Dead After Italian Cable Car Plummets From Peak at Lake Maggiore

Stresa Alpino Tours

At least nine people are dead and two children are in critical condition after the cable broke on the Stresa-Alpino Mottarone funicular at Lake Maggiore in northern Italy on Sunday morning.

A fire truck then overturned on its way to the wreckage, but no one was injured in that accident.

The accident happened as the cable car approached the station nearly a mile above the lake. The cable then smashed into a wooded area which does not have road access. Several emergency rescue vehicles are at the scene.

🔴 #Verbania #23maggio, caduta una cabina della funivia che collega Stresa-Alpino-Mottarone. Risultano persone decedute, il bilancio è provvisorio. Squadre #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro. Sul posto l’elicottero del reparto volo di Varese [13:50 #23maggio] pic.twitter.com/y4SnbDNNjz — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) May 23, 2021

The journey takes around 20 minutes and is mostly used by weekenders who are at the lake for tourism.

This story is developing.

