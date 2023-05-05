At least eight fake Georgia electors get immunity deals in Trump probe: report

At least eight of the 16 fake Georgia electors who planned to declare former President Trump the winner of the state in 2020 despite his loss have received immunity deals in the investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the state’s election.

The Washington Post reported on Friday that prosecutors working for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told the eight people that they will not face any charges related to her probe if they cooperate and testify about the efforts from Trump and his allies to overturn President Biden’s victory in the state.

A brief filed in Fulton County Superior Court on Friday by the eight electors’ defense attorney Kimberly Bourroughs Debrow that the Post obtained states that the eight people did not promise that they would provide incriminating evidence in return for immunity and have maintained their own innocence.

An individual familiar with the investigation told the outlet that the eight electors “continue to say they have done nothing wrong, and they are not aware of anyone else doing anything wrong, much less criminal.”

Willis said last month that she planned to announce any indictments stemming from her investigation between July 11 and Sept. 1, adding that she expected the announcement to stir up “significant public reaction.”

The 16 fake electors who planned to declare Trump the winner in Georgia and former Trump attorney Rudy Guiliani had been previously informed that they were targets of the investigation.

In the filing, Debrow pushes back against a request from Willis that she be disqualified from further participating in the case based on an accusation that she did not tell her clients about an offer of immunity and an alleged conflict of interest.

Willis had argued that some of the electors incriminated other electors that Debrow represents, creating a conflict.

Debrow denied the accusations in the filing, noting a letter that she sent to her clients in August in which she discussed possible immunity offers. She argued that since her eight clients have immunity, they could not incriminate each other.

She also said her review of audio recordings and transcripts from her clients’ interviews with prosecutors revealed no evidence of anyone being implicated.

A spokesperson for Willis declined to comment to the Post.

The Post reported that Willis said in a filing last month that she believed some but not all electors had broken the law. Those involved in planning and managing the meeting of fake electors appear to still be targets, according to the outlet.

