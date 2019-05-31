At Least Eleven Dead In Virginia Beach Shooting

At least eleven people are dead after a lone gunman fired indiscriminately into a crowd gathered at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, chief of police Jim Cervera announced Friday evening.

The suspect, who is believed to be a disgruntled longtime public employee, was killed in a shoot out with police just after 4p.m. One police officer was also shot but his life was saved by his bulletproof vest, Cervera said.

At least six victims have reportedly been transported to area hospitals and one victim has been taken to a level one trauma center.

FBI officials have confirmed they are aiding the Virginia state police and Virginia Beach police in their investigation.

Governor Ralph Northam said he has spoken to Cervera and mayor Bobby Dyer and his team continues to monitor the situation.

This is a tragic day for Virginia Beach and our entire Commonwealth. My heart breaks for the victims of this devastating shooting, their families, and all who loved them. I am on my way to Virginia Beach now and will be there within the hour. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) May 31, 2019





Virginia attorney general Justin Fairfax and Democratic senator Mark Warner also voiced their concern.

Thank you to our law enforcement & other first responders in Virginia Beach for your heroic actions regarding today’s Active Shooter Incident. We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide any support you need. We are also praying for the victims and their families. https://t.co/bKpK9ECJQd — Justin Fairfax (@LGJustinFairfax) May 31, 2019





I am closely monitoring the situation in Virginia Beach. Praying for all involved as we learn more. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) May 31, 2019





More from National Review