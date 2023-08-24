At least four dead in shooting at historic California biker bar

At least four people, including the suspect, have been killed and six others wounded in a mass shooting at a well-known bikers’ bar in Trabuco Canyon, California.

According to initial reports, a retired law enforcement officer opened fire at the biker’s cafe called Cook’s Corner.

The shooter has been shot dead by deputies who responded to the scene, according to local TV station KCAL News.

There were “multiple victims” and the injured were being taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, the Orange Country Sheriff said in an earlier post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Orange County law enforcement officials said that the mass shooting began at Cook’s Corner in the 19000 block of Santiago Canyon Road.

The incident is believed to have started following a domestic dispute between the retired law enforcement officer and his wife. The altercation escalated into a mass shooting with multiple people being shot dead, KCAL News reported.

