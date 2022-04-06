At least five gunmen opened fire in deadly Sacramento shooting, police say

At least five people opened fire during a mass shooting in Sacramento over the weekend that was fueled by gang violence and left six people dead, police said Wednesday.

At least 12 more people were injured in a hail of gunfire early Sunday in a bustling downtown area. Sacramento police said the gunfire was exchanged between at least two groups of men. Authorities said it is “increasingly clear” that gang violence was at the center of the shootings but did not elaborate further.

“This tragedy downtown is a very public example of what families in many of our neighborhoods know too well,” Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said in a statement. “The suffering inflicted by gang violence does not limit itself to gang members. It spills over to claim and shatter innocent lives and harm our entire community.”

At least three people have been arrested so far in connection with the shooting. Daviyonne Dawson, 31, was arrested late Monday on charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, police said. Dawson has not been charged with crimes directly related to the shooting.

Authorities earlier arrested Dandrae Martin, 26, and his brother, Smiley Martin, 27. The younger Martin faces charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, police said. His brother is expected to face charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

The number of shooters could likely grow as the investigation continues, police said.

The six people killed were Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and DeVazia Turner, 29.