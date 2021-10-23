At least five people, including four teen girls, injured in West Baltimore shooting, police say

At least five people, including four teenage girls, were shot in a single incident in West Baltimore on Friday night, police said.

Police said they were called to the 3100 block of W. North Ave. just before 10 p.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived in the Walbrook neighborhood, they found the victims suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Detectives said that “preliminarily” they know that at least four teenage girls and one male were shot.

All five victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Detectives believe the suspect(s) may have been in a white SUV, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.