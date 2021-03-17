Eight shot dead at three day spas in U.S. state of Georgia, suspect arrested

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Cherokee Sheriff's OfficeATLANTA—At least eight people were killed in a string of shootings Tuesday that police said appeared to target Asian women at spas in the Atlanta area.Violence first erupted at Young's Asian Massage in Acworth, where two people were killed, one other person succumbed to their injuries en route to a nearby hospital, and one died while in treatment, according to the Cherokee County sheriff's office. One other person was injured in the shooting, a spokesman for the sheriff said.None of the victims were immediately identified. A suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, was taken into custody following a police chase.A 2018 video on the Crabapple First Baptist Church Facebook page features Long discussing his Christian journey toward baptism. "As many of you may remember, when I was 8 years old I thought I was becoming a Christian, and got baptized during that time. And I remember a lot of the reason for that is a lot of my friends in my Sunday school class were doing that," Long says in the clip.A student who graduated from Sequoyah High with Long in 2017 who spoke on the condition of anonymity told The Daily Beast, "He was very innocent seeming and wouldn't even cuss. He was sorta nerdy and didn't seem violent from what I remember. He was a hunter and his father was a youth minister or pastor. He was big into religion."A private Instagram page that appeared to belong to Long uses the tagline: "Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It's a pretty good life." Photos from pages linked to the Crabapple First Baptist Church depicted hunting trips with pastors.According to the former classmate, Long went by Aaron, not Robert.Police said it was still unclear if Long is thought to have been involved in a separate shooting that occurred about 30 miles from the Acworth shooting roughly an hour later. In that incident, four Asian women were fatally shot at two spas on the same street in Atlanta, three at Gold Spa and one in Aroma Therapy Spa across the block, police said. Officers had just arrived at the first location and made the grisly discovery of several victims, when they learned the chaos was still unfolding. "While at [the first location] we received another call across the street of shots fired, and responded to find another individual shot at that location," Atlanta Police Chief Rodney N. Bryant told reporters late Tuesday.Police stressed that it is still much too early in the investigation to say whether the shootings were connected, but the horrific attacks come amid a wave of targeted violence against the Asian-American community. President Joe Biden recently condemned the surge in crimes of hate, which have included a brazen, deadly assault on an 84-year-old from Thailand who was killed on a morning stroll in the San Francisco Bay Area.Two men who live on Rockledge Road NE just across from Gold Massage Spa who refused to give their names said their neighbors started asking them about the incident around 6:15 p.m. They said the area was very diverse, but that the spa was known to be an Asian -owned business."This is the worst shooting since '99 I think," one of the men told The Daily Beast. "There was a shooting then where a guy went through his office and killed a bunch of people and he killed his family. That was 12 people I think so this is the worst one since I've been here."Bryant has declined to say whether police believe the shootings in Georgia Tuesday amounted to a hate crime, saying, "We can't make that determination just yet."Similarly, little to no information was available on the victims, including whether they were spa workers or customers. But Bryant said that "it appears that all the victims are female" and "it appears that they may be Asian."—with reporting by Rachel Olding and Noor IbrahimRead more at The Daily Beast.